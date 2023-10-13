ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad races for October 17 cancelled

October 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to cancel the 22nd day of Hyderabad monsoon races scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Oct. 17), due to paucity of acceptors.

