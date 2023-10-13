Hyderabad races for October 17 cancelled

October 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to cancel the 22nd day of Hyderabad monsoon races scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Oct. 17), due to paucity of acceptors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.