Hyderabad races for October 17 cancelled

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to cancel the 22nd day of Hyderabad monsoon races scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Oct. 17), due to paucity of acceptors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
October 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST
The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to cancel the 22nd day of Hyderabad monsoon races scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Oct. 17), due to paucity of acceptors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US