Bashir, Cellini and Star Prosperity excel

April 01, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Mumbai

Bashir, Cellini and Star Prosperity excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Apr. 1) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Divine Hope (Kiran Naidu) 39. Pressed. Star Impact (V. Bunde) 39. Urged. Juliana (Bhawani), Impulsive (T. Atul) 41. They ended level.

800m: Bubbly Boy (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/38. Shaped well. Ashwa Supremo (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (Kiran Naidu) Former finished four lengths ahead. Treasure Gold (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/36. Impressed. Etoile (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Chopin (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Thalassa (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Come September (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy), Battista (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Storm Cloud (Mustakim), Zip Along (S. Saba) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains form. Magneto (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53,600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Star Prosperity (V. Bunde), Jerusalem (Kiran Naidu) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished five lengths ahead.

Race track

1000m: Trillionaire (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/49, 600/35. Worked well. Charming Star (S. Saba) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

Gate practice noted on inner sand

1000m: Bashir (T. Atul), Baleno (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Good Fellow (Shahrukh), Jet (app) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was five lengths superior. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha), Storm (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair level. Bluebird (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

