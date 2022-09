Historian, Azeria, Sabatini and Angel Light shine

ADVERTISEMENT

Historian, Azeria, Sabatini and Angel Light shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 7).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 600m: Pacific (A.M. Tograllu) 43. Easy.

800m: Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Mezcal (Farhan Alam) 56.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Hope And Glory (R. Manish) 53.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Beejay (M.S. Deora), Constant Variable (P.S. Kaviraj) 54.5, 600/42. They are in fine nick.

1000m: Salvador (Farhan Alam) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 1-16, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Angelino (R. Manish) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Well in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Sabatini (S. Kamble), Angel Light (C. Brisson) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Eminence (rb) 42. Niggled. Wisaka (rb) 45.5. Karadeniz (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. In good condition. Majestic Charmer (Farhan Alam) 42.5. Striking Distance (Farhan Alam) 41.5. Amber Lightning (rb) 42. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 37.5. Unextended. Priceless Ruler (rb) 38.5. Extended. Streek (rb) 40. In fine trim. Kaamla (rb) 41.5. In good shape.

800m: Victory Walk (rb) 53.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Esteva (rb) 55.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Historian (rb) 50.5, 600/37.5. Fit for the fray. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar), Versatile (S. Kabdhar) 54, 600/38.5. They moved well, former finished a length in front. Azeria (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Pleased. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Catalyst (rb) 52.5, 600/38. Impressed. Gods Plan (Khet Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Cedar Wood (P.S. Kaviraj) 56.5, 600/42.5.

1000m: Nagada (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Golden Streak (Khet Singh) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Golden Strike (P.S. Kaviraj), Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Military Regiment (P.S. Kaviraj), Raisina (S. Kamble) 1-10.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. They were eased up. Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43. Worked well. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. They finished together. La Jefa (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Fast Play (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Hebron (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy.