Golden Neil excels

December 16, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Golden Neil excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 16) morning.

600m: Brave Beauty (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Dazzling Princess (Zameer) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: 2/y/o Yawar (Mustakim), Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and the former finished two lengths ahead. Alpine Star (rb) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/o Serrano (Parmar), Nobility (Dhebe) and Maniac (rb) 1-9, 600/40. They finished level freely. Golden Neil (Mustakaim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Versace (Bhawani), Lord Vader (T. Atul) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former superior. Liberation (T. Atul), 2/y/o The General (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Dragonlord (C. Umesh), Souza (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 600/43. Former was superior. Lord And Master (Kirtish) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely.

