Gods Plan claims feature event

19 August 2021 20:29 IST

CHENNAI: R. Ramanathan trained Gods Plan (P. Sai Kumar up) won the first division of the Rare And Gorgeous Handicap, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Aug. 19). The winner is the property of Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer B. Suresh saddled four winners on the day.

1. FEET OF FLAMES HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: RWANDA (A. Imran Khan) 1, Fun Lover (Farid Ansari) 2, Full Of Surprise (Zervan) 3 and Golden Streak (Yash Narredu) 4. 4-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 14.56s. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. FEET OF FLAMES PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PROTEA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Glorious Sunlight (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Sirona (P. Vikram) 3 and Oberon (H.M. Akshay) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.76s. Owner: Angad Singh. Trainer B. Suresh.

Advertising

Advertising

3. LIGHT PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): WIND SYMBOL (Yash Narredu) 1, Dashing Beauty (Azfar Syeed) 2, Reign Of Terror (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Turf Beauty (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 2. 1m, 14.59s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. LOVEDALE CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: AMENDMENT (C. Brisson) 1, Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 2, Mayflower (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Glorious Legend (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 4-1/4, 5-3/4 and 4. 1m, 12.28s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. RARE AND COURAGEOUS HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: GODS PLAN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Emissary (Akshay Kumar) 2, Torbert (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.86s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. RARE AND GORGEOUS HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: WAKEFUL (Surya Prakash) 1, Lordship (A, Imran Khan) 2, Octavian (Yash Narredu) 3 and Star Twist (Dhanu Singh) 4. 8, nk and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.02s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr, Vikram Singh. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

7. PARTY ROYAL HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: STAR WAVES (Akshay Kumar) 1, Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 2, My Kingdom (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Excellent Phoenix (H.M. Akshay) and Esteva (P. Vikram) deadheat 4. Owner: Mr. A.L Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. PARTY ROYAL HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: BUTTERFLY (A. Imran Khan) 1, Royal Rules (Akshay Kumar) 2, Baller (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Texas Rose (R. Manish) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 0.46s. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.