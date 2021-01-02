Giant Star, Thomas Hardy, Sasakwa, Incredible Star, Gods Plan and Night Hunt excel
Giant Star, Thomas Hardy, Sasakwa, Incredible Star, Gods Plan and Night Hunt excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 2).
Outer sand: 800m: Marshall (P. Sai Kumar), Proposed (M. Bhaskar) 1-0, 600/45. Latter finished well in front. Butterfly (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Desert Hawk (P. Sai Kumar) 57, 600/42. In fine trim. Heavenly Blue (Stephen Raj) 59, 600/43.5. Urged. Pretty Gal (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/42.5. Worked well. La Nora (App), Tencendur (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Former urged and finished well in front. Lady Elise (K.V. Baskar), Decisive (Stephen Raj) 56, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Nagada (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 600/47. Wakanda (rb), Bright Light (Akbar) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former better. Alwaysastar (M. Bhaskar), Palace Music (P. Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/45. Former moved better.
1000m: Kingston Heath (Kamigallu) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended
Inner sand: 600m: Supreme Excelsior (rb), Battista (Rajendra Singh) 45. They were easy. Hebe (App) 46.5.
800m: Sasakwa (App) 55.5, 600/41. Pleased.
1000m: Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar), Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. They maintains form. Fast Car (rb), Senora Bianca (Shahar Babu) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine nick. Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/40. Retains form. Knight Envied (Iltaf Hussain), Emelda (Shahar Babu) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. They moved well. Glorious Fire (App) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. In fine shape.Glorious Asset (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/ 41.5. Worked impressively. Incredible Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/38. A good display.
1200m: Giant Star (Yash), Cavallo Veloce (Shahar Babu) 1-21,5, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former caught the eye.
Gate practice —inner sand:
1000m: Rush More (Muzaffar) Bay Of Naples (B. Nikhil) 1-9. They took a good jump. Wild Passion (App), Grand Royal (Rajendra Singh) 1-4. They jumped out smartly, latter outpaced companion. Break The Silence (Azad Alam), Wind Symbol (App), Elegant Touch (A.M. Alam) 1-6.5. Wind Symbol missed the jump. Gallant Star (rb), Ganton (Kamigallu) 1-8. Latter jumped out well. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh), Indian Coral (App) 1-7. Latter who missed the jump, covered good grounds and finished well ahead. Royal Treasure (App), Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh) Hallucinate (rb) 1-4.5. Royal Treasure was the pick. Magical Wish (rb), Sir Baffert (Farhan) 1-9.5. They jumped out well.