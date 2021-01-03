Forest Flame for Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas

Pune:

03 January 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s queen filly Forest Flame, who is unbeaten in her last four starts, is in great heart and should win the first Indian Classic of 2021, the Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr. 1) to be run at Pune on Sunday (Jan. 3). Rails will be announced one hour before the first race. There will be no online or totalisator betting at RWITC.

1. VENUS DE MILO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1.00 p.m: 1. Stick To The Plan (4) Ajinkya 59, 2. Grand Sinatra (3) S.J. Sunil 58.5, 3. Rambler (9) Zeeshan 58.5, 4. Dawnstar (5) Hanumant 57, 5. Luscus Centaurus (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 6. Spice (8) Shailesh Shinde 57, 7. Sussing (2) T.S. Jodha 57, 8. Hioctane (10) Chouhan 56.5, 9. Hollywood Park (1) N.B. Kuldeep 56 and 10. Rospomare (6) Merchant 56.

1. HIOCTANE, 2. STICK TO THE PLAN, 3. RAMBLER

2. SIR RAHIMTOOLA CHINOY TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 1.30: 1. Frivolous (2) Gagandeep 62, 2. Victorious Sermon (1) Zervan 60, 3. Gallantry (5) Yash 52.5, 4. Mount Moriah (4) Trevor 50 and 5. Odessa (3) Peter 49.

1. MOUNT MORIAH, 2. GALLANTRY

3. LADY IN LACE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.00: 1. Lightning Gold (7) P. Shinde 62, 2. Posse (2) Suraj Narredu 62, 3. Beejay (5) C.S. Jodha 61.5, 4. Magical Journey (1) Rupesh 60.5, 5. Naxos (11) Kaviraj 60.5, 6. Patriots Day (4) J. Chinoy 60.5, 7. Seasons Greetings (3) Chouhan 60.5, 8. Adonijah (8) Prasad 59, 9. Polaris (10) Bhawani 59, 10. Xponential (9) Merchant 59 and 11. Shapath (6) T.S. Jodha 58.

1. POSSE, 2. SEASONS GREETINGS, 3. SHAPATH

4. SIR JAMSETJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI BART) TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2.30: 1. Alexander (2) Yash 56, 2. Juiced (4) Bhawani 56, 3. Multiencrypted (3) Parmar 56, 4. Nothing To Worry (7) Zervan 56, 5. Red Merlot (1) J. Chinoy 56, 6. Circus Queen (5) Sandesh 54.5 and 7. Fortune Cookie (6) Neeraj 54.5.

1. ALEXANDER, 2. NOTHING TO WORRY, 3. CIRCUS QUEEN

5. UTTAM SINGH TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Moriseiki (3) Neeraj 60, 2. Lorito (7) Trevor 58.5, 3. Historian (6) Yash 58, 4. Brazos (1) Parmar 57, 5. Roaring Tiger (4) Srinath 54.5, 6. Fire N Ice (2) Chouhan 53, 7. Touch Of Faith (5) Sandesh 52.5 and 8. Walk The Talk (8) Kaviraj 49.

1. ROARING TIGER, 2. LORITO

6. COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Storm Breaker (5) Vishal Bunde 62, 2. Hidden Gold (8) Trevor 61.5, 3. Impala (4) J. Chinoy 56.5, 4. Namaqua (7) Peter 56.5, 5. Wild Fire (3) Kaviraj 55, 6. Memorable Memories (2) C.S. Jodha 54, 7. Slam Dunk (1) Shubham 53 and 8. Ustad Pedro (6) Aniket 52.5.

1. HIDDEN GOLD, 2. NAMAQUA, 3. STORM BREAKER

7. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr.1) (1,600m), Terms, Indian Fillies, 4-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Alluring Silver (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 2. Costa Rica (6) Srinath 57, 3. Forest Flame (2) Trevor 57, 4. Miss Muffet (7) Sandesh 57, 5. Noble Queen (3) Yash Narredu 57, 6. One Wish (4) Chouhan 57, 7. Smashing Blue (8) Akshay Kumar 57and 8. Super Girl (5) Parmar 57.

1. FOREST FLAME, 2. ALLURING SILVER, 3. SMASHING BLUE.

8. VENUS DE MILO PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Birkin Blower (3) Zervan 59, 2. Mighty Warrior (10) Bhawani 59, 3. Clark Kent (6) S.J. Sunil 57, 4. Tasman (9) Shubham 56, 5. Wild Flower (8) Kaviraj 56, 6. Istanbul (4) Merchant 53.5, 7. Shamshir Sword (1) Chouhan 53, 8. Waverunner (2) T.S. Jodha 53, 9. Officer In Command (7) Dashrath 52.5 and 10. Hot To Trot (5) Peter 51.5.

1. BIRKIN BLOWER, 2. SHAMSHIR SWORD, 3. OFFICER IN COMMAND.

9. LADY IN LACE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Summer Night (4) Sandesh 62, 2. Mythical Power (2) J. Chinoy 60.5, 3. Caesar (6) Nazil 60, 4. Trinket (8) Bhawani 58.5, 5. Irish Eyes (10) Kaviraj 58, 6. Dont Mess With Me (1) S. Amit 57.5, 7. Soldier Of Fortune (9) Merchant 56.5, 8. Gandalf (3) Peter 55, 9. Shadows (5) Shubham 52 and 10. Cristo Boss (7) Prasad 50.

1. SUMMER NIGHT, 2. CAESAR, 3. GANDALF

Day’s best: HIOCTANE

Double: ROARING TIGER — BIRKIN BLOWER