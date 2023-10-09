ADVERTISEMENT

Enabler, It’s My Time and Cellini show out

October 09, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - PUNE:

Enabler, It’s My Time and Cellini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 36. Moved well.

800m: Daulat Mai (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Bay Of Biscay (H.M. Akshay), Madras Cheque (Srinath) 51, 600/37. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front. New Dimension (Yash) 52, 600/39. Good. Light Of Life (Shelar) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Mirae (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. Cellini (P. Shinde) 48, 600/36. Impressed. Dragon Wings (Aniket), Ticanto (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. 2/y/o Dash (Yash), Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Smiles Of Fortune (Yash) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 50, 600/36. Pleased. Sky Hawk (I. Shaikh) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Miss American Pie (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Former was superior. Koenig (Mosin), Ristretto (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Leo The Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged.

1200m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Enabler (Yash), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started eight lengths behind and easily finished five lengths ahead. It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Eaton Square (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Encantamento (Neeraj), Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former, who was five lengths behind at the start covered the leeway and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod), A bay filly (Western Aristocrat/Nimfea (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sloane Square (Shelar), Pride’s Prince (Srinath) and King Marco (Saba) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished well clear of the last name. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Running Star (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

