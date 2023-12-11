Emerald Queen, Enabler, Etoile and Spanish Eyes show out

December 11, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Emerald Queen, Enabler, Etoile and Spanish Eyes showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Connexion (H. Gore) 40. Easy.

800m: Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/o Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Note. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Running Star (Yash) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Thrill Of Brazil (Santosh), Tenth Star/Sans Prix (S. Kamble) 54, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. New Dimension (Yash) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Valtat (S. Sunil), Air Support/Summer Wine (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Whatsinaname (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Easy. Star Romance (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Etoile (P. Shinde), Koenig (Mosin) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Liam (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Attained (Shelar), Empower (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Glow (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (S. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Doctor Dolly (Merchant), Toofaan (Nazil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Hooves Of Thunder (S. Chinoy) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Enabler (Yash), Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. The Godfather (Yash), Giant King (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former who was four lengths behind at the start, easily covered the leeway and finished level. Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/41. Pressed.

Race track: 800m: Over The Line (Dashrath), Operation Finale (Ajinkya) 51, 600/37. They finished level freely. Sentinel (Prasad), 2/y/o Equilateral (Bhawani) 52, 600/37. Former ended two lengths in front. Fiery Red (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Otello (rb), 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Royal Gesture (rb) 1-5, 600/36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Bombay (Mustakim) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Trillionaire (Aniket), Rock My Heart (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/37. Pair was urged in the last part and finished level. Emerald Queen (Nazil), Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-00, 800/48, 600/35. Former moved impressively and finished a distance ahead. House Of Lords (Aniket), Rising Power (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Pair urged and ended level. Verdandi (Nazil) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Slightly urged. Buckley (Dashrath), Ultimo (Ajinkya) 1-2 800/48, 600/34. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-1, 600/34. Responded well. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 1-4, 600/37. Worked well. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Priceless Art (J. Chinoy), Mighty Thunder (Aniket) 1-5, 800/49, 600/35. Former was superior. 2/y/os Phoenix Tower/Evelyn’s Dancer (Shelar), Fiero/Infinity (V. Bunde) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Former was one length better. Brahmos (Ajinkya), Toscana (Nadeem) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Both moved neck and neck freely. Yawar (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 600/36. Urged in the last part. Fremont (S.Kamble), 2/y/o Mother’s Grace (Dashrath) and Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Trio moved neck and neck freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Beyond Stars (V. Bunde), Secret To Success (app) 1-13, 600/43. Both were pushed to finish level. Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Goldiva (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Jumped out well and moved freely. 2/y/o Celestina (P. Shinde), Precioso (Mosin) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Turn And Burn (Parmar), Ready To Rumble (Dhebe) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os You (V. Bunde), Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze (Shelar) and King Marco (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. You finished one length ahead of second name while King Marco finished five lengths behind. 2/y/os Rouge (S.J. Sunil), Quicker (S. Chinoy) and Ashwa Supremo (app) 1-14, 600/44. They were easy. Endeavour (Shelar), Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Former was urged and finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Dec. 10):

Race track: 1200m: Dream Seller (Ajinkya), Sovereign Grey (T.S. Jodha), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (S. Chinoy), Arthur (H.M. Akshay), Senorita D (V. Bunde), Eiffel Tower (S. Kamble) and Olympia (Late Prinia) (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/36. Won by: 1/2, 8-1/2 and 1-3/4. Dream Seller, who took a good jump from draw number nine, won the race pillar to post comfortably. Sovereign Grey ran a notable second.

Second mock race: 1400m: Synthesis (Neeraj), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil), Dyf (Trevor), Star Gallery (V. Bunde) and Juliana (Bhawani) 1-24, 600/35. Won by: 5-1/2, Nose and 9L. Synthesis who was second till the bend easily sailed into the lead to win the race comfortably. Dyf who was racing last till the bend covered good ground and ended third.

