Dyf and Iron Age impress

December 04, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Dyf and Iron Age impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 4) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 800m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Montgomery (Kirtish) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Wordsmith (Kirtish) 52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Yarmouth (S.J. Sunil), Star Gallery (Merchant) 56, 600/41. They ended level.

1000m: Winter Agenda (rb), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (J. Chinoy), Christofle (Trevor) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Neilina (Merchant), Balius Warrior (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Capitolium (Trevor), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Hunting Goddess (Trevor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Peregrine Falcon (Navnath), Sunrise (C. Umesh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths better.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Faranoush (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Inamorata (Kirtish), Souza (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os El Greco (C. Umesh), Nirvana (Navnath) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Swift (Trevor), Rush (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Dyf (Trevor) 1-34, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Note.

1600m: Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-53, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed.

1800m: Chopin (Neeraj) 2-8, 1400/1-39, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US