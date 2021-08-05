Diamond And Pearls, Esteva, Right Move and Hebron impress

Chennai:

05 August 2021 17:09 IST

Diamond And Pearls, Esteva, Right Move and Hebron impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 5).

Inner sand:

800m: Esteva (rb) 57, 600/42. In fine nick. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Moved easy. Golden Streak (Nikhil Naidu) 56.5, 600/42. Fully extended. Treasure Delight (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 59.5, 600/45.

1000m: Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.A fine display. Radical Review (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire-Just Julie) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Former finished two lengths in front. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Worked well. Right Move (K. Lakhan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. In fine trim. Charliez Angel (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41 Moved impressively.

1200m: Hebron (Nikhil Naidu) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Artistryy (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Khatadin (rb) 44. Moved freely. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 59, 600/44. Unextended. Storm.Flag (rb) 59, 600/44. Handy.

Noted on Wednesday (Aug. 4) — inner sand:

600m: Amarone (K. Lakhan) 42.5. Urged. Ms Boss (rb) 43. Star Twist (K. Lakhan) 40.5. Pushed.

800m: Emelda (C. Brisson) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Fast Car (rb) 58, 600/43.5. In good shape. Treasure Delight (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Attica (rb) 57, 600/42. Worked well. Charliez Angel (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5.

1000m: Night Hunt (rb), Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved freely. Right Move (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Historian (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Azeria (Azfar Syeed), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start, finished level.