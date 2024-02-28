Dedicate primed to complete a hat-trick

February 28, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Dedicate, the winner of his last two starts, may complete a hat-trick in the Happy Valley Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the extra day’s races to be held here on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

1. RAISE A NATIVE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, run and not won are only eligible, (no whip), 2-45 p.m.: 1. Aurora Borealis (4) Ram Nandan 61, 2. Abnegator (12) Manikandan 60.5, 3. Run Happy Run (11) N. Darshan 60.5, 4. Rwanda (10) P. Siddaraju 60.5, 5. Regent Prince (1) Farid Ansari 60, 6. Royal Supremacy (2) Bharat Mal 59.5, 7. Regal Kid (3) Jitendra Singh 58.5, 8. Daiyamondo (6) Koshi Kumar 58, 9. Stolen Glance (5) M.S. Deora 57.5, 10. Beauregard (9) K.V. Baskar 56.5, 11. Ocean Love (7) L.A. Rozario 53.5 and 12. Lady Zeen (8) S. Imran 50.

1. AURORA BOREALIS, 2. STOLEN GLANCE, 3. RWANDA

2. RED GOD HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible) run and not won only eligible, 3-15: 1. Angavai (5) P. Siddaraju 62, 2. Southern Lad (7) Hindu Singh 60.5, 3. Lord Of The Turf (6) Bharat Mal 59.5, 4. Santamarina Star (2) Koshi Kumar 58.5, 5. Happiness (1) A.S. Peter 57.5, 6. Wood Art (3) L. A. Rozario 57.5, 7. Desert Force (8) S. Imran 55.5 and 8. Grey Beauty (4) P. Vikram 53.

1. GREY BEAUTY, 2. ANGAVAI, 3. SOUTHERN LAD

3. RED GOD HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), run and not won only eligible, 3-45: 1. Choice (2) P. Siddaraju 60, 2. Lady Luck (4) N. Darshan 59.5, 3. Despacito (7) Hindu Singh 57.5, 4. Desert Star (6) Koshi Kumar 56, 5. Eclipse Award (5) Ram Nandan 55.5, 6. Wisaka (1) Ashhad Asbar 54, 7. Queen Anula (3) L.A. Rozario 52 and 8. Chaposa Springs (8) S. Imran 51.

1. DESERT STAR, 2. QUEEN ANULA, 3. ECLIPSE AWARD

4. BOLD REASON PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-15: 1. Arjun (6) A.S. Peter 56, 2. Avantador (3) S. Imran 56, 3. Go For The Moon (7) Hindu Singh 56, 4. King’s Battalion (11) Ashhad Asbar 56, 5. Luca (5) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Mahlagha (9) P. Vikram 56, 7. Our Asset (4) L.A. Rozario 56, 8. Royal Marquess (10) Farid Ansari 56, 9. Grey Wind (1) Koshi Kumar 54.5, 10. Seiko Katsu (2) Ram Nandan 54.5 and 11. Vellaiamma (8) M.S. Deora 54.5.

1. LUCA, 2. GREY WIND, 3. GO FOR THE MOON

5. HAPPY VALLEY HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79) eligible (Outstation horses are eligible), 4-45: 1. Pense’e (2) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Legendary Striker (6) P. Vikram 57.5, 3. Rubirosa (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Wind Symbol (3) Ram Nandan 56, 5. Dedicate (5) Hindu Singh 53.5 and 6. Still I Rise (4) Farid Ansari 53.5.

1. DEDICATE, 2. STILL I RISE, 3. RUBIROSA

6. STAR SUPREME HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 5-15: 1. Romualdo (9) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Royal Baron (6) S. Kabdhar 59, 3. Renegade (3) M.S. Deora 58, 4. Empress Royal (8) A.S. Peter 56, 5. Suryakrishi (1) P. Siddaraju 54.5, 6. Royal Falcon (7) Farid Ansari 53, 7. Imperial Gesture (5) Hindu Singh 52.5, 8. Windsor Walk (2) Ram Nandan 50.5 and 9. Beautiful (4) P. Vikram 50.

1. ROMUALDO, 2. SURYAKRISHI, 3. WINDSOR WALK

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (1): 1, 2 & 3; (II): 4, 5 & 6.

