Cyrenius lives up to the billing in Chief Minister’s Trophy

October 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU:

Imtiaz Khan-trained Cyrenius (Neeraj Rawal up) won the Chief Minister’s Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Oct 12). The winner is owned by M/s. C. Aryama Sundaram & P.J. Vazifdar.

The results:

1. HOGENAKAL PLATE: RUSSIAN ROMANCE (Shreyas S) 1, Deemed To Fire (M. Rajesh K) 2, Natural Fly (A. Baandal) 3 and Bacchus (Antony) 4. 4-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 39.55s. ₹26 (w), 10, 11 and 20 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 32, FP: 64, Q: 32, Trinella: 333. Exacta: Nil. Favourite: Deemed To Fire. Owner: Mr. Nirash Bothara. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II): FIFTY GRAND (Angad) 1, D Golden Cup (Likith Appu) 2, Top Rank (A.K. Aniket) 3 and Country’s Talent (Antony) 4. Not run: Pininfarina. 3/4, 3/4 and 4. 1m, 08.02s. ₹20 (w), 10, 24 and 18 (p), SHP: 80, THP: 41. FP: 336, Q: 195, Trinella: 952, Exacta: 10,000 (carried over). Favourite: Fifty Grand. Owner and trainer: Mr. Poorna Chandra Tejaswi.

3. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I): THE FLYING FEET (H. Rahul) 1, Country’s Major (Antony) 2, D Admiral (T. Pavan) 3 and Fleet Tactical (R. Shiva K) 4. 2-1/2, 5 and Nk. 1m, 07.34s. ₹32 (w), 13, 13 and 69 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 187, FP: 121, Q: 27, Trinella: 1,751, Exacta: Nil. Favourite: Country’s Major. Owner: Mr. Sharat Kumar. Trainer: Santosh Rao.

4. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY: KUSHAQ (Srinath) 1, Stormy Ocean (S. Saqlain) 2, Twilight Tornado (Antony) 3 and Analect (Angad) 4. Not run: Square The Circle. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and 4. 1m, 37.93s. ₹39 (w), 13, 19 and 11 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 44, FP: 64, Q: 40, Trinella: 204, Exacta: Nil. Favourite: Stormy Ocean. Owner: Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd Rep by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY: CYRENIUS (Neeraj) 1, Last Wish (S. John) 2, Peyo (Salman Khan) 3 and Clever Hans (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: Disruptor. 1-1/4, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 24.55s. ₹19 (w), 14, 20 and 25 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 108, FP: 59, Q: 46, Trinella: 599, Exacta: Nil. Favourite: Cyrenius. Owners: M/s. C. Aryama Sundaram & P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. BELUR PLATE: FIRST IMPRESSION (Kiran Rai) 1, Baltimore (Antony) 2, Osiris (M. Naveen) 3 and Ochre (Abhishek Mhatre) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 06.65s. ₹35 (w), 15, 16 and 15 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 34, FP: 163, Q: 98, Trinella: 833, Exacta: Nil. Favourite: Baltimore. Owner: Swiss Stud & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: V. Appachu.

7. MANDYA PLATE: O MANCHALI (A.K. Aniket) 1, Beautiful Oblivian (Angad) 2, Crimson Fire (Shezad Khan) 3 and Break Away (Samundra S) 4. Not run: Miraculous Girl and Mystic Divine. 1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.82s. ₹15 (w), 10, 30 and 184 (p), SHP: 108, THP: 224, FP: 125, Q: 90, Trinella: 2,042, Exacta: Nil. Favourite: O Manchali. Owners: M/s. Rakesh, Ujash Mahendra Patel, Girish Dharmu Tekchandani & N. Swaroop Kumar. Trainer: Rakesh.

Mini jackpot: 1,252 (one tkt.); Treble (i): 1,391 (carried over); (ii): 134 (24 tkts.).

Note: Owing to a technical issue, the jackpot and runner-up jackpot could not be ascertained.

