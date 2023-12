Commanding Knight claims the Raja Narsimha Rao Memorial Cup

December 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Neelesh Rawal’s Commanding Knight, ridden by P. Sai Kumar, won the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Dec. 4) races.

The winner is owned by M/s. G. Lakshmi Prasad & D.N. Kempegowda.

1. FLYING TREASURE PLATE : DICTATOR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Amboseli (P. Trevor) 2, Hoping Queen (Mohit Singh) 3 and Cannon Rose (Santosh Raj) 4. Not run: Anemoi and N R I Northpower. 5-1/2, Shd and Hd. 1m 7. 01s. ₹18 (w), 10, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 30, SHW: 10 and 13, FP: 34, Q: 13, Tanala: 57. Favourite: Amboseli.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Dilip R. Thacker. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. OSMAN SAGAR CUP (Div. II): DELHI HEIGHTS (B. Nikhil) 1, Morior Invictus (A. Imran Khan) 2, Sun Dancer (Mohit Singh) 3 and Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 24. 59s. ₹53 (w), 10, 10 and 18 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 46, SHW: 31 and 16, FP: 124, Q: 42, Tanala: 343. Favourite: Morior Invictus.

Owner: Mr. Rohit Gupta rep. Rolli Stud Dairy Agrl. Farm. Trainer: Magan Singh.

3. BRAVE DANCER PLATE: BLACK ONYX (B. Nikhil) 1, Baisa (Abhay Singh) 2, Unsung Hero (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Thanks (Mohit Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 3-3/4 and 2. 1m 11. 41s. ₹18 (w), 11, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 44, SHW: 19 and 19, FP: 50, Q: 43, Tanala: 133. Favourite: Black Onyx.

Owner: Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

4. OSMAN SAGAR CUP (Div. I): DESPANG (Surya Prakash) 1, Stunning Force (Ajay Kumar) 2, City Of Blessing (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Doe A Deer (Likith Appu) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and 3-3/4. 1m 24. 86s. ₹40 (w), 11, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 58, SHW: 23 and 10, FP: 113, Q: 62, Tanala: 405. Favourite: Stunning Force.

Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

5. CRACK REGIMENT PLATE: SACRED BOND (Kuldeep Singh) (Sr) 1, Flashing Memories (R.S. Jodha) 2, Toffee (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Code Blue (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Trishul. 5-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 52. 59s. ₹18 (w), 10, 15 and 14 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 38, SHW: 12 and 15, FP: 85, Q: 55, Tanala: 246. Favourite: Sacred Bond.

Owners: Mrs. Rajini Meka, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epuri & Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

6. RAJA NARASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP: COMMANDING KNIGHT (P. Sai Kumar) 1, The Inheritor (Ashad Asbar) 2, Adbhut (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Nucleus (Mohit Singh) 4. Not run: Detective. Neck, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m 11. 40s. ₹22 (w), 10, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 43, SHW: 17 and 25, FP: 149, Q: 102, Tanala: 348. Favourite: Commanding Knight.

Owners: M/s. G. Lakshmi Prasad & D.N. Kempegowda. Trainer: N. Rawal.

7. SOLITAIRE PLATE: IT’S MY LIFE (Ajay Kumar) 1, Chica Bonita (A. Imran Khan) 2, Track Blazer (Deepak Singh) 3 and My Way Or Highway (B. Nikhil) 4. 1, 2 and Neck. 1m 27. 71s. ₹102 (w), 19,17 and 23 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 61, SHW: 39 and 24 (p). FP: 925, Q: 367, Tanala: 7,125. Favourite: Canterbury.

Owner: Mr. Leeladhar Sharma. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,901 (67 tkts.), 30%: 122 (1,147 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 889 (43 tkts.), (ii) 533 (145 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2,887 (15 tkts.), (ii) 3,608 (21 tkts.).

