Coeur De Lion, Mojito and Spanish Eyes show out

December 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Coeur De Lion, Mojito and Spanish Eyes showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 4) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Athenian (S. Kamble) 57, 600/41. Easy. Malet Spring (Santosh G), Nashvegas (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Sandman (V. Bunde) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/os Windborne (app), Aperol (S. Kamble) 56, 600/41. They were easy. 2/y/os Turn And Burn (Parmar), Read To Rumble (P. Dhebe) 56, 600/41. Former was two lengths better.

1000m: Dyf (Santosh G) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Mojito (Parmar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Marmaris (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Light Of Life (Shelar) 1-11, 600/45. Eased up. Fremont (Santosh G) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha), Gangster (Zeeshan) 1-8, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Fontana (app) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

Race track: 600m: Ultimo (R. Ajinkya), Aloysia (Zameer) 36. They moved level freely.

1000m: Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Urged in the last part. 2/y/o Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Former was superior. Yawar (J. Chinoy), Ticanto (Mustakim) 1-4, 600/35. They were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Buckley (Zameer), Kinzhal (R. Ajinkya) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Both moved well and finished level. Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-1, 800/48, 600/34. Moved impressively. Verdandi (S.G. Prasad) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Urged. Superimpose (Zameer), Sonic Boom (R. Ajinkya) 1-5,800/49, 600/35. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. 2/y/o Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Operation Finale (Zameer) 1-5, 800/49, 600/35. They were urged and ended level. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/36. Good.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Superluminal (Shelar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/44. Jumped out well. 2y/o Okinayume (Bhawani), Royal Blue (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former superior. Kimiko (Chouhan) 1-13, 600/42. Easy. Candescent Star (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Took a good jump. Dexa (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter was pushed. 2/y/os You (V. Bunde), Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze (Shelar) 1-10, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on December 3.

1400m: Enabler (Yash Narredu), Miss American Pie (Parmar), Supernatural (Chouhan), Wall Street (V. Bunde), Des Marquis (C. Umesh), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) and Little Minister (Merchant) 1-22, 600/35. Won by: 6L, 1/2, 1L. Enabler, who was racing fifth at the bend, came very well to win the race comfortably by six lengths.

