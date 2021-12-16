Ciplad and Son Of A Gun catch the eye

Mumbai:

16 December 2021 18:40 IST

Ciplad and Son Of A Gun caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 16) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/os Coeur De Lion (Dashrath), Pegaso (Agarwal) 42. Both level. 2/y/os Dianne (Bhawani), Polaris (Nadeem) 40. Pair level.

800m: Corfe Castle (Rafique Sk.), World I One (Ayyar) 52, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished one length ahead. Petronia (A. Prakash) 54, 600/41. Moved well. Queen O’ War (Sandesh) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Animous (Rupesh), Kamaria (rb) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Aah Bella (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Taimur (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Multistarrer (Dashrath), Impermanence (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Caprifla (A. Imran Khan) 53, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: 2/y/o Liam (T.S. Jodha), Empower (Ayyar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well. 2/y/o Son Of A Gun (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/39. Urged. Ciplad (Dashrath) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Pure (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/40. Moved fluently. Truly Epic (Raghuveer), Caprisca (Hamir) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani), Magistero (rb) 1-24, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and comfortably finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Evangeline (Zervan), Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-38, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1800m: Theon (Chouhan) 2-10, 1600/1-54, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand

600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 42. Easy.

1000m: North Star (Chouhan) 1-9, 600/39. Good work. Alluring Silver (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: Botero (Chouhan) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Zuccarelli (Kirtish), Seasons Greetings (Shelar) 1-27, 600/42. They were easy.

Noted on December 15.

Inner sand

800m: Ashwa Bravo (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Twelfth Earl (Mosin), Gusty Girl (Pradeep) 53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Sky Fall (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Good work. Chancellor (Mosin), Lovely Warrior (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Hawk Of The Wind (Zervan), Expedition (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Fortunate Son (Parmar), Spring Grove (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Lambretta (Rupesh), My Opinion (Bhawani) 1-23, 600/41. Former started and finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand

1000m: Giant Star (Suraj Narredu) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Flaming Fire (Suraj Narredu) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: A Star Is Born (Sura Narredu), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Latter joined at 600m. The Awakening (Peter) 1-24, 600/42. Moved freely. Born Queen (Suraj Narredu) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Raffaello (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Jumped out well. Marvellous (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Prince O’ War (Sandesh), Hyperdimensional (Parmar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former was one length better. Bloomsbury (Zameer), 2/y/o Magileto (Daman) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Freedom (Bhawani), Perfect Star (rb) 1-14, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.