21 November 2021 17:35 IST
Chennai races for Nov. 24 and 26 cancelled
CHENNAI: The Stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to cancel the fifth and sixth day races scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Nov. 24) and Friday (Nov. 26) due to underfoot conditions of the race track not being conducive for racing. The Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup scheduled to be run Nov. 26 has been rescheduled and the revised date will be announced later.
