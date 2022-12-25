ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Dec. 25 races postponed to Dec. 29

December 25, 2022 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Due to overnight rain rendering the race track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club resolved to postpone the races scheduled to be held on Sunday (Dec. 25) to Thursday (Dec. 29). The same card will hold good.

