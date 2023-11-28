Champions Way, Granpar, Jamari, Honey Cake, Queen Of Kyiv and Star Glory shine

November 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Granpar, Jamari, Honey Cake, Queen Of Kyiv and Star Glory shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Maintains form. Obsidian (Arshad), Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 39.5. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Arshad), Singhsaab (B. Paswan) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Zuri (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39. Moved attractively. Chisox (rb), Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand:

1000m: Storm Shadow (Akshay K), Bharat (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Concept (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Victoria Punch (rb), Anadale (Rozario) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Magical Bay (Antony), Scarlette Lady (Akshay K) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Breeze Bluster (Shinde), The Grey Geranium (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Makoto (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Peyo (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Jamari (Kirtish) 1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Shaped well. Magnus (Arshad) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Chagall (Kirtish) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Granpar (Akshay K) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine condition. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Double Scotch (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Arod - Iris) (Akshay K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Double Scotch pleased. Ardakan (R. Pradeep), Tesorino (Saqlain) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Star Glory (Suraj), Time’s Planet (Rayan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. A 2y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (S. John), Kamet (Antony) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished five lengths ahead, note. Gismo (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Winning Fortune) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Enchanted Forest) (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Gismo showed out. Honey Cake (A. Ramu), Grizzly (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. My Wish (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Stentorian (Prabhakaran), Priceless Prince (Suraj) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly. Glorious Spectre (rb), Katsu (Girish) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Suzanna) (Saqlian), Friya (A. Velu) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. Divine Ray (Ramesh K), Osiris (M. Naveen) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well. Global Influence (Suraj), Imperial Emperor (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sunlit Path (Rozario), Florian (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished well ahead.

