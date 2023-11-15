ADVERTISEMENT

Champions Way, Art Of Romance, Vivaldo, De Villiers, Chagall and Jamari catch the eye

November 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Art Of Romance, Vivaldo, De Villiers, Chagall and Jamari caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-5, 600/39.5. A fine display.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Ximena) (R. Pradeep), Cash Out (rb) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rule Of Law (Darshan) 46. Easy. Walvis Bay (Akshay K) 45. Moved freely. Three Little Words (Tousif), Crime Of Passion (Salman K) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Indian Blues (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Deserving Visit) (Saddam H), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Srinath) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Balor (Srinath) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Roman Spirit (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Art Of Romance (Srinath), Treasure Chest (Tousif) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Prana (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Southern Force (Salman K), Dawn Rising (Tousif) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They finished level.

1400m: Chagall (Shreyas), Jamari (Kirtish) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. They impressed while the latter started six lengths behind and finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US