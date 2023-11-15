Champions Way, Art Of Romance, Vivaldo, De Villiers, Chagall and Jamari catch the eye

November 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Art Of Romance, Vivaldo, De Villiers, Chagall and Jamari caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-5, 600/39.5. A fine display.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Ximena) (R. Pradeep), Cash Out (rb) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rule Of Law (Darshan) 46. Easy. Walvis Bay (Akshay K) 45. Moved freely. Three Little Words (Tousif), Crime Of Passion (Salman K) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Indian Blues (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Deserving Visit) (Saddam H), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Srinath) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Balor (Srinath) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Roman Spirit (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Art Of Romance (Srinath), Treasure Chest (Tousif) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Prana (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Southern Force (Salman K), Dawn Rising (Tousif) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They finished level.

1400m: Chagall (Shreyas), Jamari (Kirtish) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. They impressed while the latter started six lengths behind and finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.