Cerise Noir wins feature event

BENGALURU:

16 January 2021 18:44 IST

United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Limited’s Cerise Noir (Suraj up) won the M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Jan. 16). The winner is trained by S. Attaollahi.

The results:

1. FLASHING STAR PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): COOL RIDER (Srinath) 1, Perfect Empress (Suraj) 2, Tommy Shelby (R. Marshall) 3 and Moon’s Blessing (Trevor) 4. Not run: Diamond Queen. 1-3/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 08.96s. ₹23 (w), 14, 13 and 80 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 193, FP: 128, Q: 44, Trinella: 1,538 and 543, Exacta: 3,163 and 813. Favourite: Perfect Empress. Owner: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. HASSAN PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: HAWKING (Arvind K) 1, Prime Star (J.H. Arul) 2, Happy Dancing (Md. Aliyar) 3 and Antheia (Sheryas) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 30.00s. ₹338 (w), 48, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 33, FP: 872, Q: 334, Trinella: 1,787 and 648, Exacta: 31,584 (carried over). Favourite: Happy Dancing. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

3. KALINADI PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: CELESTIAL HIGHWAY (Nazerul) 1, Anakin (Srinath) 2, Chantelle (Shreyas) 3 and Sir Piggot (Arshad) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 15.67s. ₹29 (w), 18, 13 and 22 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 51, FP: 216, Q: 64, Trinella: 909 and 612, Exacta: 2,843 and 1,218. Favourite: Anakin. Owner and trainer: Mr. Neil Darashah.

4. DARIA DAULAT PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: CHEROKEE MOON (Suraj) 1, Realia (Trevor) 2, Anne Boleyn (Rayan) 3 and Ultimate Striker (Vaibhav) 4. Not run: Mr Humble. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 15.08s. ₹40 (w), 14, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 39, FP: 68, Q: 24, Trinella: 201 and 145, Exacta: 971 and 578. Favourite: Realia. Owners: Mr. Shantanu Sharma & Mrs. Shreya Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. KEMPE GOWDA CUP (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 5-y-o & over: SILVER DEW (Darshan) 1, Good Time Indeed (J.H. Arul) 2, Harbour Sunrise (Akshay K) 3 and Excellent Sorrento (Naveen K) 4. Not run: Alpha. 3-1/4, Nk and 2. 1m, 27.11s. ₹55 (w), 18, 104 and 15 (p), SHP: 400, THP: 45, FP: 19,162 (carried over), Q: 3,412, Trinella: 13,199 and 5,656, Exacta: 28,864 (carried over). Favourite: Crack Of Dawn. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

6. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 75 & over: CERISE NOIR (Suraj) 1, Psychic Warrior (Akshay K) 2, Silver Ikon (Ankit Yadav) 3 and Aeisir (Darshan) 4. 1, 4-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 13.34s. ₹34 (w), 10, 16 and 39 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 63, FP: 53, Q: 35, Trinella: 641 and 330, Exacta: 3,778 and 1,619. Favourite: Psychic Warrior. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. CHAMUNDI HILL PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: LIVISILLA (Neeraj) 1, Garamond (Suraj) 2, Royal Blossom (Antony) 3 and Smithsonian (Darshan) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and Nk. 1m, 39.65s. ₹27 (w), 15, 16 and 66 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 92, FP: 154, Q: 89, Trinella: 2,554 and 1,094, Exacta: 21,181 and 2,269. Favourite: Redoubtable. Owners: M R Stud Farms Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. N. Chandrashekar Rai. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. DARIA DAULAT PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: FIRST IMPRESSION (Akshay K) 1, Lagopus (A. Imran) 2, Jack Ryan (Neeraj) 3 and Golden Vision (Suraj) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 3. 1m, 14.28s. ₹44 (w), 15, 27 and 12 (p), SHP: 73, THP 60, FP: 292, Q: 175, Trinella: 514 and 382, Exacta: 1,290 and 553. Favourite: Golden Vision. Owners: Mr. N. Swaroop Kumar, Mr. Manjunath Urs M.C, Mr. K. Kamesh & Mr. K. Shasha Bindu Das. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹8,531 (six tkts.); Runner up: 665 (33 tkts.); Treble (i): 2,199 (three tkts.); (ii): 675 (18 tkts.).