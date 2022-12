Briar Ridge clinches main event

December 05, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer Prasad Raju’s Briar Ridge, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the Mica Empress Plate (Div. I), the main event of Monday’s (Dec. 5) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Teegala Vijendar Reddy, Mr. Teegala Sumant Reddy & Mr. Ashok Ranpise.

1. MEDARAM PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): GLIMMER OF HOPE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Fatuma (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Inside Story (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Sweet Melody (Afroz Khan) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 13. 13s. ₹34 (w), 14, 11 and 17 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 49, SHW: 30 and 10, FP: 62, Q: 25, Tanala: 251. Favourite: Fatuma. Owner: Mr. Praveen Kumar Katakam. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

2. BASARA PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PICTURE ME (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, N R I Fantasy (B.R. Kumar) 2, Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 3 and Flaming Falcon (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and Hd. 1m 12. 65s. ₹28 (w), 11, 19 and 16 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 50, SHW: 17 and 14, FP: 134, Q: 69, Tanala: 601. Favourite: Picture Me. Owner: Mr. G. Krishnamohan Rao. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. FLORINA PLATE (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PATH OF PEACE (Afroz Khan) 1, Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 2, Role Model (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Black Opal (Santosh Raj) 4. 2, 2 and Nk. 1m 41. 42s. ₹19 (w), 13, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 40, SHW: 43, THP: 40, SHW: 15 and 25, FP: 87, Q: 52, Tanala: 277. Favourite: Path Of Peace. Owner: Miss Yashaswi Dilip Galwankar. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. BONZER PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): LIGHTS ON (R.S. Jodha) 1, Saint Emilion (Gaurav Singh) 2, Space Time (B. Nikhil) 3 and My Way Or Highway (Mohit Singh) 4. 1/2, 1 and Nk. 1m 13. 37s. ₹50 (w), 17, 13 and 114 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 230, SHW: 15 and 18, FP: 193, Q: 68, Tanala: 10, 288. Favourtie: Silver Lining. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. MICA EMPRESS PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BRIAR RIDGE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Unsung Hero (Rafique Sk.) 2, Lifes Song (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Miss Little Angel (B.R. Kumar) 4. Hd, Nose and 2-1/2. 1m 11. 31s. ₹21 (w), 11, 27 and 12 (p). SHP: 63, THP: 63, SHW: 18 and 78, FP: 186, Q: 278, Tanala: 620. Favourite: Lifes Song. Owners: Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy, Mr. Teegala Sumant Reddy & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

6. BASARA PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAY SMART (B. Nikhil) 1, Avancia (Suraj Narredu) 2, Milton Keynes (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Stoic Hero (Aneel) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 12. 65s. ₹117 (w), 18, 12 and 52 (p). SHP: 35, THP:128, SHW: 59 and 14, FP: 319, Q: 78, Tanala: 3,705. Favourite: Avancia. Owner: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

7. MICA EMPRESS PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65: MAXIMUM GLAMOUR (Suraj Narredu) 1, General Atlantic (Gaurav Singh) 2, City Of Bliss (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Bugsy (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m 10. 92s. ₹24 (w), 13, 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 49, SHW: 17 and 17, FP: 78, Q: 48, Tanala: 281. Favourtie: Maximum Glamour. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto, Mr. Veeramachaneni Bharat & Mr. Srikanth Badruka. Trainer: D. Netto.

8. TINTINNABULATION PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DESPANG (Surya Prakash) 1, Char Ek Char (Akshay Kumar) 2, Salisbury (Santosh Raj) 3 and Unmatched (B.R. Kumar) 4. 3/4, Nk and Nose. 1m 25. 61s. ₹59 (w), 19, 12 and 28 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 63, SHW: 29 and 18, FP: 170, Q: 83, Tanala: 1,345. Favourite: Char Ek Char. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

9. BONZER PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): DECCAN RANGER (Santosh Raj) 1, Sound Echo (D.S. Deora) 2, Voice Of A Dream (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and It’s My Life (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Sport On Fire and Choice Of Diamond. Nose, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 14. 84s. ₹150 (w), 26, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 59, SHW: 65 and 26, FP: 893, Q: 410, Tanala: 2,307. Favourite: Voice Of A Dream. Owners: Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy, Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig, Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan & Mr. Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedhi. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

Jackpot (i): 70%: ₹18, 995 (5 tkts.), 30%: ₹1,769 (23 tkts.), (ii) 70%: ₹1,36,704 (4 tkts.), 30%: ₹3,083 (76 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i): ₹4,676 (10 tkts.), (ii): ₹69,883 (c/f).

Treble (i): ₹940 (25 tkts.), (ii): ₹1,613 (25 tkts.), (iii): ₹2,905 (34 tkts.).