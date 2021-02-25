Best Buddy wins Guindy Grand Prix

CHENNAI:

25 February 2021 18:57 IST

Satheesh-trained Best Buddy (Nakhat Singh up) won the Guindy Grand Prix, the chief event of the races here on Thursday (Feb. 25). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust.

1. NATIVE KNIGHT PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: SUPREME EXCELSIOR (B. Nikhil) 1, Radical Review (T.S. Jodha) 2, Full Of Surprise (Nazerul Alam) 3.and Sanctuary Cove (Zervan) 4. 1/2, 4 and 2. 1m, 26.66s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. AMAZING BAY PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SKYLIGHT (Zervan) 1, Strong Breeze (Akshay Kumar) 2, War Emblem (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Whistle Podu (Antony Raj) 4. 3, 7-1/2 and nk. 1m, 0.03s. Owner: Manjiri Horse Breeders Farm. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. AMAZING BAY PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): GOLDEN MARINA (Neeraj) 1, Kristalina (Akshay Kumar) 2, Glorious Symphony (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Great Sunline. 3, 2-1/4 and dist. 59.42s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

4. MUNUSWAMY ANNAMALAI MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: WAKEFUL (H. Rahul) 1, My Kingdom (M. Bhaskar) 2, Olympicduel (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Pappa Rich (Arshad Alam) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 and hd. 1m, 11.84s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

5. CHIEF JUSTICE CUP (1,200m), rated 80 & above: TURF LEGEND (Jagadeesh) 1, Apalis (Zervan) 2, Star Baron (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Hope And Glory (Azfar Syeed) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and lnk. 1m, 10.78s. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Md. Sajid.

6. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): BEST BUDDY (Nakhat Singh) 1, Spectacular (Dashrath Singh) 2, Race For The Stars (Zervan) 3 and Amendment (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 37.49s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Satheesh.

7. VISION OF ROMANCE PLATE (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: EMBRACE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Oxygen (Azfar Syeed) 2, Protea (Brisson) 3 and Glorious Victory (A.M. Alam) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and nk. 1m, 0.16s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. HOURGLASS PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: QUEEN OF GIBRALTAR (Antony Raj) 1, Catalyst (B. Nikhil) 2, Orange Pekoe (Jagadeesh) 3 and Betty Boop (Azfar Syeed) 4. 7-1/4, 2-1/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 40.52s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.