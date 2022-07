Bengaluru races cancelled due to inclement weather

July 31, 2022 17:15 IST

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to cancel the Sunday (July 31) race day due to inclement weather rendering the underfoot conditions of the racetrack not conducive for racing. The Karnataka Mile Championship Cup has been postponed to Thursday (August 4).

