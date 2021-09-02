Baby Bazooka primed to deliver in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

CHENNAI:

02 September 2021 00:30 IST

The Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (1,400m), the first Classic of the season to be run here this afternoon (Sept. 2), has a field of 10 runners. Among them Vishal Gaikwad’s ward Baby Bazooka, winner of both her starts and who continues to shine in the morning trials, appears to have an edge over her rivals.

The carried over amount of ₹78,078 and ₹8,806 will be added to the jackpot pool and the forecast (6th race) pool respectively.

1. SYMBOL OF VICTORY HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25 (no whip), 2-30 p.m.: 1. Romantic Bay (8) Inayat 60, 2. Flame Of Diablo (5) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 3. Lady Zeen (4) H.M. Akshay 59.5, 4. Street Cat (3) C. Umesh 59.5, 5. Asian Empress (6) D.S. Deora 59, 6. Kings Pride (2) Yash Narredu 59, 7. Sovereignaire (7) Shyam Kumar 58 and 8. Betty Boop (1) Janardhan Paswan 55.

Advertising

Advertising

1. STREET CAT, 2. ROMANTIC BAY, 3. ASIAN EMPRESS

2. SHINING FORCE HANDICAP (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Full Of Surprise (7) D.S. Deora 60, 2. Sir Baffert (3) K.V. Baskar 60, 3. Blind Love (10) Ramandeep Singh 59, 4. Sea Script (6) Nikhil Naidu 58.5, 5. Lord Of The Turf (5) Nakhat Singh 58, 6. Mayflower (8) Azfar Syeed 58, 7. Autumn Shower (1) C. Umesh 57, 8. Fine Teak (9) A. Ayaz Khan 57, 9. Rajputana (2) Rahil Akhtar 57 and 10. Alwaysastar (4) Shahar Babu 56.5.

1. MAYFLOWER, 2. SEA SCRIPT, 3. FULL OF SURPRISE

3. EL TROPICO PLATE (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-30: 1. Bay Of Naples (2) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. Maverick Mitchell (1) Ramandeep Singh 56, 3. Mystical Magician (5) Nikhil Naidu 56, 4. Roger O’ More (4) A. Imran Khan 56, 5. Supreme Justice (8) Rajendra Singh 56, 6. Fashion Of Stars (9) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Gift Of Perfection (6) Ajeet Kumar 54.5, 8. Subjucate (3) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 9. Wisaka (7) Shahar Babu 54.5.

1. SUBJUCATE, 2. FASHION OF STARS, 3. MYSTICAL MAGICIAN

4. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. Excellent Phoenix (10) H.M. Akshay 61.5, 2. Starlight (9) A. Ayaz Khan 61.5, 3. Ayur Shakti (5) Ashhad Asbar 59.5, 4. Royal Rules (3) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 5. Renegade (2) Azfar Syeed 56.5, 6. Magical Wish (7) Yash Narredu 55.5, 7. Booms Lang (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Otus (4) C. Umesh 53.5, 9. Shield Maiden (6) Shahar Babu 53 and 10. Fort St. George (1) M. Bhaskar 51.5.

1. OTUS, 2. ROYAL RULES, 3. MAGICAL WISH

5. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over (Terms), 4-30: 1. Royal Currency (10) C. Brisson 60, 2. Born Queen (1) P. Trevor 59.5, 3. Multifaceted (8) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 4. Cavallo Veloce (4) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 5. Victorious Sermon (6) Zervan 57, 6. Vachan (12) C. Umesh 56.5, 7. Glorious Destiny (5) Nikhil Naidu 55.5, 8. Hope And Glory (2) D.S. Deora 55.5, 9. King T’Chala (9) Ramandeep Singh 55.5, 10. Megasthenes (11) Neeraj 55.5, 11. Smashing Blue (3) Akshay Kumar 55.5, and 12. Tudor Treasure (7) Nakhat Singh 54.

1. BORN QUEEN, 2. CAVALLO VELOCE, 3. MULTIFACETED

6. CHETTINAD CEMENT NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (1,400m), 3-y-o fillies (Terms), 5-00: 1. Amendment (10) Nikhil Naidu 56, 2. Andromeda Sky (4) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Baby Bazooka (2) Zervan 56, 4. Burnhild (7) D.S. Deora 56, 5. Chashni (8) C. Umesh 56, 6. Emelda (5) C. Brisson 56, 7. Golden Marina (9) Neeraj 56, 8. Keystone (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 9. Mezcal (1) P.S. Chouhan 56 and 10. Scruples (3) P. Trevor 56.

1. BABY BAZOOKA, 2. AMENDMENT, 3. BURNHILD

7. HIGHLAND BRAVE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-30: 1. Wise Don (6) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Eagle Bluff (1) Kiran Naidu 58, 3. Off Shore Breeze (5) Yash Narredu 58, 4. Beauteous Maximus (10) Farid Ansari 57, 5. Majestic Charmer (2) Rajendra Singh 57, 6. Royal Pearl (7) C. Brisson 55, 7. Brilliant Script (3) Koshi Kumar 53.5, 8. God’s Wish (8) Rahil Akhtar 53, 9. Swiss Agatta (9) Ashhad Asbar 53 and 10. Hadar (4) Janardhan Paswan 52.

1. OFF SHORE BREEZE, 2. BEAUTEOUS MAXIMUS, 3. ROYAL PEARL

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 5, 6 & 7.