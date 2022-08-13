Baby Bazooka and Sunrise Ruby please

Pune:
August 13, 2022 18:29 IST

Baby Bazooka and Sunrise Ruby pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 35. Moved impressively. Periwinkle (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Angels Trumpet (Shahrukh) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. One Wish (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Arbitrage (Gore) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Gusty Girl (S.G. Prasad), The President (Vinod) 51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Redifined (A. Prakash) 52, 600/36. Urged in the last part. Super King (Peter), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. My Name Is Trinity (S.G. Prasad), 5/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level.

1200m: Arrow Point (Merchant) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Pushed.

