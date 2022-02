Ayur Shakti wins Free Speech Handicap

CHENNAI:

03 February 2022 18:51 IST

1. DEAL MAKER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: SUNDAY WARRIOR (Ramandeep) 1, Conscious Keeper (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Priceless Treasure (Yash Narredu) 3 and Pink Pearl (P. Vikram) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 1-/4. 1m, 15.93s. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. SEA QUEEN HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: UNCLE SAM (B. Dharshan) 1, Star Glitter (C. Brisson) 2, Wonderful Era (Yash Narredu) 3 and Shield Maiden (Sai Vamsi) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 28.03s. Owner: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

3. SEA QUEEN HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BEAUTY OF THE TURF (M.S. Deora) 1, Choir (Ramandeep) 2, Undeniable (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Trending Princess (A.M. Alam) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m, 28.30s. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

4. FESTIVE LIGHT HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: EUPHORIC (C.S. Jodha) 1, Django (Yash Narredu) 2, Aretha (Neeraj) 3 and Masterpiece (Farhan Alam) 4. Lnk, 5-3/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 39.54s. Owners: Mr. Hemant S. Dhamidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: A. Jodha.

5. SEA SHOWER HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip): RACE FOR THE STARS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Fun Storm (Aman) 2, Ms Boss (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Magical Wish (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 2 and nk. 1m, 00.73s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chittinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. ORIGINAL VEL RACING.COM CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): FINE FUTURE (Shahar Babu) 1, Romualdo (T.S. Jodha) 2, . Little Wonder (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Laudree (C. S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Anatolia. Nk, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 15.67s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. FREE SPEECH HANDICAP (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: AYUR SHAKTI (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 2, Glorious Destiny (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Thunderclap (C.S. Jodha) 4. nk, 3-3/4 and 4. 1m, 26.19s. Owner: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

8. SEA SHOWER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip): ESTEVA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Lady Solitaire (M.S. Deora) 2, Star Fling (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and snk. 1m, 0.92s. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & M/s Hyperior Bloodstock rep. by. Mr & Mrs. Farouq Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F Rattonsey. Trainer: A. Jagadeeshan.