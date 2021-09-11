Ayur Shakti, Mr Kool please

CHENNAI:

11 September 2021 17:38 IST

Ayur Shakti, Mr Kool, Conscious Keeper and Torbert pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 11).

Inner sand:

600m: Valeska (Inayat) 42.5. Rajputana (rb), a 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), 42.5. They finished level. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 40. Extended. That’s My Class (K.V. Baskar) 37. Ridden out. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - She’s Is An Ace) (rb) 45. Dun It Again (rb), Gingersnap (rb) 48.

800m: Baller (Inayat) 55.5, 600/40.5. Pushed in the last part. Namaqua (rb), Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Velocity (Nikhil Naidu) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Epistoiary (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Whistling Strait) (C. Umesh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. My Triumph (Kosi Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ayur Shakti (Ashhad Asbar) 1-5.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600.45, Unextended. Platini (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Urged. Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Pretty Gal (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Handy. Roman Senator (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Eased up. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Aldiora) rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Both the youngsters were easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Dun It Again (rb), Gingersnap (rb) 48. Cloud Jumper (rb) 47. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 46. Easy. Roger O’ More (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 48.

800m: Innisbrook (J. Paswan), El Politico (rb) 58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Amore (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/43.5. In good shape. Historian (Ajeet Kumar) 59, 600/45. Extended in the last part. Excellent Phoenix (S. Sunil) 1-0.5, 600/47.

1000m: Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Destiny (R. Rupesh) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former impressed. Hebron (R. Rupesh), Torbert (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44. Latter better. Oberon (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Urged. Princess Sasha (rb), Artistryy (Ajeet Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They were extended former finished four lengths in front.

Gate practice inner sand:

1000m: Queen Of Fame (rb), Icy River (rb), Roka (P. Vikram) 1-4.58. Queen Of Fame was slowly out, brushed up and finished two lengths in front. Beethovan (R. Rupesh), Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-4.66. A fit trio. Cartel (C. Umesh), Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3.54. Former jumped out smartly and finished a distance in front. Optimus Commander (rb), Gallant Star (J. Paswan) 1-13. Beforethedawn (rb), War Soldier (rb) 1-6.87. Sir Baffert (K.V. Baskar), Magical Wish (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-6.07. First named was the pick. Angelino (Ajeet Kumar), Star Elegant (C. Umesh) 1-4.42. Former was too good for his companion. City Of Sails (rb), Obsession (S. Sunil) 1-9.83. Former jumped out well. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-4.43. Took a good jump.