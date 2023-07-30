ADVERTISEMENT

Axlrod shines

July 30, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Pune:

Axlrod shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Liam (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Koenig (Saqlain), Chieftain (Mosin) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. She’s A Teaser (Towfeeq) 57, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (P. Dhebe) 54, 600/41. Urged. Impunity (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy.  Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe), Decacorn (Parmar) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Chopin (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scaramanga (rb) 52, 600/37. Pressed. Chamonix (C. Umesh), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Gangster (H. Gore) 55, 600/40. Urged. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Bugatti (Chouhan), Alexandros (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and comfortably finished a distance ahead. Murwara Princess (Merchant), Cipher (Saqlain) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Ciana (Chouhan), Capucine (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Pair easy. Capitolium (Neeraj), Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Rush (Chouhan), Fontana (Kirtish) 1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Former was three lengths superior. Scorcese (Zeeshan) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1400m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-42, 600/43. Moved freely. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US