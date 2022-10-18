Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Knotty Dancer, Multifaceted, Aldgate and Stormy Ocean impress

BENGALURU:
October 18, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Knotty Dancer, Multifaceted, Aldgate and Stormy Ocean impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18)

ADVERTISEMENT

I nner sand:

600m: Dawn Rising (Indrajeet) 40. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Tactical Command (S. John) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. Knotty Woods (Nazerul) 1-10, 600/40. Moved well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine trim. Memorable Time (rb), Striking Memory (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. They worked well.

Outer sand:600m: Silent Trigger (Nazerul) 44.5. Moved freely. Mirra (Antony) 44. Moved on the bit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1000m: Memoritor (rb), Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Dallas Drifter (B. Paswan) 1-14, 600/45. Note. Red Lucifer (Vaibhav) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Stormy Ocean (Arul) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. A good display. War Trial (B. Paswan) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/41. Impressed. Balor (B. Paswan) 1-14, 600/42. Fit for the fray. The King N I (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/42. Maintains form. Aceros (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Exalted Dream (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Pleased. Blues Ballad (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Serdar (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved impressively. Thousand Words (Antony), Harmonia (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Jai Vikram (S.K. Paswan), Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. A fine display. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Emeraldo (rb), Max Mueller (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They worked well. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1400m: Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Handy. Knotty Dancer (Antony) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Evaldo (R. Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Brooklyn Supreme (Tauseef) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Dr. Logan (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Rayan) 1-53, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They put up a pleasing display while the latter joined at 600m and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Gerontocrat (Jagadeesh), Able One (B. Paswan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Donna Bella (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out smartly. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Art Gallery (Tousif K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Intruder (R. Pradeep), Croissantino (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app