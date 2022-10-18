Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Knotty Dancer, Multifaceted, Aldgate and Stormy Ocean impress

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Knotty Dancer, Multifaceted, Aldgate and Stormy Ocean impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18)

ADVERTISEMENT

I nner sand:

600m: Dawn Rising (Indrajeet) 40. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Tactical Command (S. John) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. Knotty Woods (Nazerul) 1-10, 600/40. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine trim. Memorable Time (rb), Striking Memory (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. They worked well.

Outer sand:600m: Silent Trigger (Nazerul) 44.5. Moved freely. Mirra (Antony) 44. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Memoritor (rb), Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Dallas Drifter (B. Paswan) 1-14, 600/45. Note. Red Lucifer (Vaibhav) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Stormy Ocean (Arul) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. A good display. War Trial (B. Paswan) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/41. Impressed. Balor (B. Paswan) 1-14, 600/42. Fit for the fray. The King N I (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/42. Maintains form. Aceros (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Exalted Dream (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Pleased. Blues Ballad (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Serdar (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved impressively. Thousand Words (Antony), Harmonia (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Jai Vikram (S.K. Paswan), Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. A fine display. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Emeraldo (rb), Max Mueller (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They worked well. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1400m: Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Handy. Knotty Dancer (Antony) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Evaldo (R. Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Brooklyn Supreme (Tauseef) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Dr. Logan (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Rayan) 1-53, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They put up a pleasing display while the latter joined at 600m and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Gerontocrat (Jagadeesh), Able One (B. Paswan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Donna Bella (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out smartly. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Art Gallery (Tousif K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Intruder (R. Pradeep), Croissantino (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead.