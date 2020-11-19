Ashwa Jauhar for feature event on opening day

Hyderabad:

19 November 2020 01:00 IST

Ashwa Jauhar, who is well prepared, has an edge over his rivals in the Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Million (1,100m), the main attraction of the opening day’s races of the Hyderabad Winter Season 2020-21 here on Thursday (Nov.19).

1. BEGINNERS PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat.III), 12.55 p.m.: 1. Mehrzad (13) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Waitoma (2) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 3. Brilliant View (17) Suraj Narredu 57, 4. Elmira (12) A.S a ndesh 57, 5. Kapell Bruke (18) Kiran Naidu 57, 6. Stepper (7) Rafique Sk 57, 7. Merry Dane (1) Gopal Singh 55.5, 8. Elegant Stroke (11) Nakhat Singh 55, 9. Four One Four (Late Safra) (14) Kuldeep Singh 55, 10. Let It Be Me (15) G. Naresh 54.5, 11. That’s My Speed (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 12. Twenty Twenty (8) Abhay Singh 54.5, 13. Magic Street (10) Darshan R N 54, 14. Blue Valentine (4) Surya Prakash 53, 15. Capriconia (9) Ashad Asbar 53, 16. Hip Hop (16) C.P. Bopanna 53, 17. Negress Princess (3) Jodha R S 53 and 18. Sun Dancer (6) Afroz Khan 52.5.

1. BRILLIANT VIEW, 2. ELMIRA, 3. WAITOMA

2. DECCAN STAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat.II), 1.30: 1. Her Legacy (12) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Ashwa Yashobali (7) Rafique Sk 58.5, 3. Loch Stella (11) C.P. Bopanna 58, 4. Rapid Fire (10) Jitendra Singh 57.5, 5. Sitara (5) Akshay Kumar 57, 6. Beyond Limits (1) Santosh Raj N R 55.5, 7. La Mer (3) Md. Ismail 54, 8. Meritocracy (9) B.R. Kumar 54, 9. Blazer (8) P. Trevor 52.5, 10. Soul Empress (2) Gaddam 52.5, 11. Conscious Gift (6) A. Sandesh 51.5, 12. Star Gazer (13) Nakhat Singh 51.5 and 13. Dancing Doll (4) Afroz Khan 51.

1. SITARA, 2. CONSCIOUS GIFT, 3. BLAZER

3. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.05: 1. Galloping Gangster (8) Santosh Raj N R 62.5, 2. Dandy Man (2) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 3. That’s My Magic (5) Md. Ismail 61, 4. Premier Action (1) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 5. Ayur Shakti (10) Irvan Singh 57, 6. N R I Vision (9) Abhay Singh 56, 7. Ice Warrior (6) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 8. Lombardy (7) P. Trevor 52, 9. Mark My Day (3) B.R. Kumar 51 and 10. Sublime (4) Gopal Singh 50.

1. LOMBARDY, 2. DANDY MAN, 3. GALLOPING GANGSTER

4. DECCAN STAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.40: 1. Asteria (1) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. City Of Blossom (6) Ashad Asbar 59, 3. Makram (Late Rahil) (13) Afroz Khan 58, 4. Strategist (10) Irvan Singh 57.5, 5. Marina Del Rey (3) G. Naresh 56.5, 6. Max (2) S.Zervan 55.5, 7. Esteva (8) Akshay Kumar 55, 8. Flamingo Fame (4) Santosh Raj N R 54, 9. Classy Guy (9) C.P. Bopanna 53, 10. Sporting Smile (5) Jitendra Singh 53, 11. Dunkirk (7) Darshan R N 52, 12. Wah Ms Zara (12) Rafique Sk. 52 and 13. Best In Show (11) Kuldeep Singh 51.

1. ESTEVA, 2. CITY OF BLOSSOM, 3. MAX

5. SRISAILAM PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Linewiler (18) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Aintree (16) A. Sandesh 59.5, 3. Red Snaper (4) G. Naresh 59.5, 4. Buttonwood (17) Rohit Kumar 59, 5. Angel Tesoro (1) B.R. Kumar 58, 6. Royal Romance (15) A.A. Vikrant 57, 7. Aerial Combat (13) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 8. Good Connection (9) P. Trevor 56.5, 9. Hidden Hope (2) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 10. Trump Star (10) S. Zervan 56.5, 11. Sterling King (7) Rafique Sk 53, 12. Vijays Simha (3) Kuldeep Singh 53, 13. Prime Gardenia (14) Abhay Singh 52.5, 14. Surseine (5) Ashad Asbar 52.5, 15. Fleur (12) Surya Prakash 51.5, 16. Forever Bond (6) Ajeeth Kumar 51, 17. Break The Ice (8) Jitendra Singh 50.5 and 18. Royal Valentine (11) Nakhat Singh 50.5.

1. GOOD CONNECTION, 2. AINTREE, 3. HIDDEN HOPE

6. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden 2-y-o only, 3.50: 1. Akido (1) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Ashwa Jauhar (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Costello (3) S. Zervan 56, 4. Greek’s Ace (11) Ashad Asbar 56, 5. Horse O’ War (9) Gaurav Singh 56, 6. Jarvis (10) P. Trevor 56, 7. Quality Warrior (6) A.Sandesh 56, 8. Bold Bidding (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Born To Be (4) A.A.Vikrant 54.5, 10. Galwan (2) Irvan Singh 54.5 and 11. N R I Style (7) Darshan R N 54.5.

1. ASHWA JAUHAR, 2. JARVIS, 3. QUALITY WARRIOR.

7. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.25: 1. Artistry (8) Gaurav Singh 62.5, 2. Egyptian Prince (3) Surya Prakash 61.5, 3. Guiding Force (1) Kiran Naidu 61.5, 4. British Empress (4) Rohit Kumar 60, 5. Big Brave (11) Gopal Singh 57, 6. Lockhart (10) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 7. Rhythm Selection (Late No Compromise) (5) Ashad Asbar 56.5, 8. Star Of Tiara (7) A.Sandesh 54, 9. Mr. Shanghai (6) Darshan R N 53.5, 10. Ashwa Bravo (9) Suraj Narredu 53 and 11. Mind Reader (2) B.R. Kumar 52.5.

1. ASHWA BRAVO, 2. GUIDING FORCE, 3 ARTISTRY

8. OWN OPINION PLATE (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Unstoppable (14) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Amyra (17) P. Trevor 59, 3. Belle Springs (2) A. Sandesh 59, 4. Just Incredible (5) Darshan R N 58.5, 5. Machismo (Late Rathasapthami) (18) Gaurav Singh 58, 6. Beautiful Luv (3) Ashad Asbar 57.5, 7. Fashion Universe (6) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 8. Always Success (4) Kuldeep Singh 57, 9. That’s My Star (8) Md. Ismail 57, 10. Xfinity (16) Afroz Khan 57, 11. Africanus (7) S. Zervan 55.5, 12. Due Diligence (1) Neeraj 55.5, 13. Melting Ice (9) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 14. Millennia (15) Ajit Singh 55.5, 15. Misty River (13) Irvan Singh 55.5, 16. Star Of Fashion (11) C.P. Bopanna 55.5, 17. Moringa (12) Ajeeth Kumar 55 and 18. Turf Winner (10) G. Naresh 55.

1. FASHION UNIVERSE, 2. BELLE SPRINGS, 3. AMYRA

Day’s Best: LOMBARDY

Double: GOOD CONNECTION — ASHWA BRAVO

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.