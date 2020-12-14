Ashwa Bravo impresses

CHENNAI:

14 December 2020 13:27 IST

Ashwa Bravo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Epistoiary (M. Carim) 40.5. Fit for the fray.

Advertising

Advertising

800m: Supreme Excelsior (Rajendra Singh), Star Chieftain (App) 56, 600/41.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. In great heart. Katahdin (Stephen Raj) 1-10, 800/57, 600/41.5. Moved well. Illustrious Ruler (App) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Wild Frank (Farhan) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (rb), Knott So Knotty (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Kingoftheworld (M. Carim) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Penang (Farhan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5. 600/43.5. Worked well.