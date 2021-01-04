Apalis, Autumn Shower, Wakeful, Star Chieftain, Fun Storm, Beauteous Maximus and Eagle Prince please

CHENNAI:

04 January 2021 21:45 IST

Apalis, Autumn Shower, Wakeful, Star Chieftain, Fun Storm, Beauteous Maximus and Eagle Prince pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (January 4).

Outer sand: 600: Obsession (rb) 41.5. Good. Shield Maiden (Stephen Raj) 42.5. Orange Pekoe (rb) 44. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Fun Lover (App) 38.5. In fine condition. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 38. Moved well. Lady Ascot (App) 42. Shaped well. Elegance Mine (rb) 42.5. Easy.

800m: Rajputana (rb) 54, 600/41. Worked well. Ura (rb), Dance Of Waves (Muzaffar) 56, 600/43.5. Latter finished well ahead. Hope And Glory (rb), Victoria's Secret (B. Nikhil) 56, 600/41.5. Latter moved better and finished in front. Texas Rose (Janardhan P) 55.5, 600/40.5. In good shape. Hadar (A.M. Alam) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Fun Storm (App), Star Chieftain (App) 55.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh), Eagle Prince (App) 53, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display.

1000m: Autumn Shower (Muzaffar) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. A fine display. Apalis (App) 1-7.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Wakeful (Farhan) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Nightingale (rb), Dr Feel Good (Janardhan P) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They were urged, former finished in front. Full Of Surprise (Janardhan P) 1-11.5, 88/57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Naomi (rb), Break The Silence (App) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5.They finished level. Haran (B. Nikhil) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Star Glitter B. Nikhil) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Magic Storm (K.V. Baskar) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Handy.

1200m: Glorious Legend (App), Tencendur (A.M. Alam) 1-30. (1,200-600) 42. They finished level. .

Gate Practice (inner sand): 1000m: Shadow Of Love (B. Nikhil), Maranella (Farhan), Geisha Girl (Kamigallu) 1-7.5. First two named took a good jump. Star Templar (Rajendra Singh), Lord Of The Turf (App) 1-12.5. Fiat Justitia (rb), Wise Don (rb) 1-6.5. They jumped out well. Try Hard (rb), Vintage Brut (rb) 1-8. Latter trounced companion. Dragon Of War (rb), Dun It Again (Janardhan P) 1-12.5. Latter missed the kick. Dancing Belinda (Ayaz Khan) 1-14.5. Took a good jump. Supreme Commander (Rajendra Singh), Royal Eminence (App), a 3-y-o (Planetaire-Ocean Queen) (App) 1-7.5. Supreme Commander jumped out well. Air Warrior (rb), Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-5.5. They took a level jump, latter finished well ahead. Optimus Commander (Janardhan P), Maidstone (Kamigallu) 1-12.5. They jumped out well. Driftwood Pacific (rb), Gingersnap (rb) 1-11. They took a good jump, former finished well in front. Battista (rb), Supreme Excelsior (App) 1-10. Former missed the jump. Fires Of Winter (Janardhan P), Cloud Jumper (rb)1-11.5. Latter missed the jump.