Apalis, Autumn Shower, Wakeful, Star Chieftain, Fun Storm, Beauteous Maximus and Eagle Prince please

Apalis, Autumn Shower, Wakeful, Star Chieftain, Fun Storm, Beauteous Maximus and Eagle Prince pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (January 4).
Outer sand: 600: Obsession (rb) 41.5. Good. Shield Maiden (Stephen Raj) 42.5. Orange Pekoe (rb) 44. Easy.
Inner sand: 600m: Fun Lover (App) 38.5. In fine condition. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 38. Moved well. Lady Ascot (App) 42. Shaped well. Elegance Mine (rb) 42.5. Easy.
800m: Rajputana (rb) 54, 600/41. Worked well. Ura (rb), Dance Of Waves (Muzaffar) 56, 600/43.5. Latter finished well ahead. Hope And Glory (rb), Victoria's Secret (B. Nikhil) 56, 600/41.5. Latter moved better and finished in front. Texas Rose (Janardhan P) 55.5, 600/40.5. In good shape. Hadar (A.M. Alam) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Fun Storm (App), Star Chieftain (App) 55.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh), Eagle Prince (App) 53, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display.
1000m: Autumn Shower (Muzaffar) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. A fine display. Apalis (App) 1-7.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Wakeful (Farhan) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Nightingale (rb), Dr Feel Good (Janardhan P) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They were urged, former finished in front. Full Of Surprise (Janardhan P) 1-11.5, 88/57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Naomi (rb), Break The Silence (App) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5.They finished level. Haran (B. Nikhil) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Star Glitter B. Nikhil) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Magic Storm (K.V. Baskar) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Handy.
1200m: Glorious Legend (App), Tencendur (A.M. Alam) 1-30. (1,200-600) 42. They finished level. .
Gate Practice (inner sand): 1000m: Shadow Of Love (B. Nikhil), Maranella (Farhan), Geisha Girl (Kamigallu) 1-7.5. First two named took a good jump. Star Templar (Rajendra Singh), Lord Of The Turf (App) 1-12.5. Fiat Justitia (rb), Wise Don (rb) 1-6.5. They jumped out well. Try Hard (rb), Vintage Brut (rb) 1-8. Latter trounced companion. Dragon Of War (rb), Dun It Again (Janardhan P) 1-12.5. Latter missed the kick. Dancing Belinda (Ayaz Khan) 1-14.5. Took a good jump. Supreme Commander (Rajendra Singh), Royal Eminence (App), a 3-y-o (Planetaire-Ocean Queen) (App) 1-7.5. Supreme Commander jumped out well. Air Warrior (rb), Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-5.5. They took a level jump, latter finished well ahead. Optimus Commander (Janardhan P), Maidstone (Kamigallu) 1-12.5. They jumped out well. Driftwood Pacific (rb), Gingersnap (rb) 1-11. They took a good jump, former finished well in front. Battista (rb), Supreme Excelsior (App) 1-10. Former missed the jump. Fires Of Winter (Janardhan P), Cloud Jumper (rb)1-11.5. Latter missed the jump.