Annexed claims feature event

CHENNAI:

10 February 2021 19:20 IST

Mr. A.L. Murugappan’s Annexed (Akshay Kumar up) won the Chandrakala Ghatala Memorial Trophy, the main event of the extra day’s races held here on Wednesday. B. Suresh trains the winner.

1. ONE KEPT SECRET PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: BEFORETHEDAWN (Azfar Syeed) 1, Chanakya (S. Hussain) 2, Orange Pekoe (H. Rahul) 3 and Picture Girl (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: Parrys Corner. 5-1/2, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 15.51s. Owner: Mr. S.T. Shivaprasad. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. MANYATTA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: WILD FRANK (Azfar Syeed) 1, Full Of Surprise (Kiran Naidu) 2, Sea Script (B. Nikhil) 3 and Arapaho (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Shd, 7-1/2 and 1. 1m, 15.13s. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. MANYATTA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45: SENORA BIANCA (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Naomi (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Romantic Bay (H. Rahul) 3 and Icy River (B. Nikhil) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.51s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

4. CHANDRAKALA GHATALA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ANNEXED (Akshay Kumar) 1, Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 2, Off Shore Breeze (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Whistle Podu (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m, 13.69s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. SHEER CLASS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PACIFIC (Zervan) 1, Shalem (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Magical Wish (S. Shareef) 3 and Trending Princess (A.M. Alam) 4. 1-1/2, shd and 2. 1m, 13.60s. Owner: Mrs. Masooda Asad, Mr. M.J. Asad. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

6. V.G. SARAVANABHAVANANTHAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: ROYAL RULES (Brisson) 1, Pappa Rich (Arshad Alam) 2, My Kingdom (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Henrietta (Antony Raj) 4. 1-3/4, nose and 1-1/4. 1m, 0.99s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. V.G. SARAVANABHAVANANTHAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: COPPER QUEEN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Wakanda (Antony Raj) 2, Royal Prestige (A.M. Alam) 3 and Kings Show (Azfar Syeed) 4. 8, nose and 1-1/4. 59.47s. Owners: Mr & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. SHEER CLASS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: ANGEL HEART (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Glorious Victory (A.M. Alam) 2, Victory Walk (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Highland Light (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 7-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.98s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah, M/s. United Racing Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.