Alicia claims the Nilgiris Derby Stakes

Rewarding Excellence: Alicia’s trainer P. Shroff, second from left, receiving the winner’s trophy for the Coromandel Gromor Nilgiris Derby Stakes from A. Vellayan, chairman, Coromandel International Limited in the presence of MRC chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah and jockey P.S. Chouhan.

CHENNAI:

19 September 2021 20:05 IST

Pesi Shroff-trained Alicia, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, claimed the Coromandel Gromor Nilgiris Derby Stakes, the star attraction of the season held here on Sunday (Sept. 19). The winner is owned by Mr & Mrs. Cyrus Palia & Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS SUNSHINE (Nihil Naidu) 1, Soul Mate (Akshay Kumar) 2, Shield Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Uncle Sam (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 27.36s. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Bharat V. Epur. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: FULL OF SURPRISE (K. Mukesh Kumar) 1, Subjucate (Kuldeep Singh), Mayflower (Yash Narredu) 3 and Charliez Angel (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 5, lnk and 4-3/4. 1m, 13.69s. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PACIFIC (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Protea (C. Brisson) 2, Empress Eternal (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Oberon (H.M. Akshay) 4. 1-3/4, nk and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.75s. Owner: Mrs. Masooda Asad & Mr. M.J. Asad. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD. CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): DASHING BEAUTY (P. Trevor) 1, Cartel ( C. Umesh) 2, Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Amber Lightning (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: My Triumph. Hd, 1 and 4-1/2. 1m, 13.28s. Owner: Miss Yashasvi D Galvankar. Trainer: P. Krishna.

5. TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: NIGHT HUNT (Gaurav Singh) 1, Royal Currency (Akshay Kumar) 2, Angelino (S. John) 3 and Star Elegant (Ajeet Kumar) 4. Not run: Noble Heir. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 25.54s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. NILGIRIS GOLD CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): BORN QUEEN (P. Trevor), My Opinion (Akshay Kumar) 2, Rambunctious (Neeraj) 3 and Trafalgar (S. John) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 38.84s. Owners: M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. COROMANDEL GROMOR NILGIRIS DERBY STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o (Terms): ALICIA (Western Aristocrat-Heather) P.S. Chouhan 1, All Attractive (Excellent Art-Balmoral Castle) (P. Trevor) 2, Knotty Dancer (Gusto-Daffodils) K. Mukesh Kumar 3 and Siege Perilous (One Lucky Dane-Le Louvre) D.S. Deora 4. 2, hd and shd. 1m, 38.42s. Owners: Mr & Mrs. Cyrus Palia & M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: MR KOOL (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Emelda (Akshay Kumar) 2, Cotton Hall (C. Umesh) 3 and Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 42.10s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Sebastian.