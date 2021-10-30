Alicia, Botero and Gazino please

Pune:

30 October 2021 18:44 IST

Alicia, Botero and Gazino pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 30) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Peppoli (P. Dhebe) 38.5. Moved freely. Lord Vader (Bhawani), Ragnar (Rupesh) 41. Pair level. Deep Thoughts (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Rambler (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Candescent Star (rb) 40. Easy. War Of Attrition (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. Myrcella (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Joaquin (rb) 52, 600/37. Retains form. Cognosco (Ayyar) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Revelator (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Hawk Of The Wind (Zervan), Princess Shania (Akshay) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Superleggra (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved nicely. Unclaimed Treasure (rb), Bloomsbury (Daman) 53.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Lion King (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Chopin (Neeraj), Alastair (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. El Capitan (Daman) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. She’s The Queen (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Sultan Suleiman (Daman) 1-7, 600/40. Good. Botero (Chouhan), Irrepressible (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Silver Flames (Kaviraj) 1-7, 600/41. Moved fluently. Redefined (Zervan), Arabian Phoenix (Akshay) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy. Rachelle's Pride (Akshay) 1-12, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Fuhrer (Zameer) 1-21.5, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Power Of Thor (app), Princess Snow (Aniket) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Alicia (Chouhan), The Bawaji (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Former is in good shape. Gazino (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.

1400m: Lord Byron (Chouhan), El Patron (Kirtish) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Note the former.

Noted on Oct. 29.

Sand track:

800m: Impermanence (Zervan), Sandra’s Secret (Ayyar) 52.5, 600/39. They finished level freely.

Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: 2/y/os Arazan – Festival Night (app), Son Of A Gun (Aniket) and Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 1-9, 600/41. First named finished six lengths ahead.

Noted on Oct. 28.

Sand track.

600m: Chastity (Late Guinevere) (Neeraj) 40.5. Easy. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: Sinner (Yash) 53, 600/39. Good. Flaming Lamborgini (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Easy. Medora (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Rasputin (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.