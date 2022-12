Albinus, Slainte, Loch Lomond, Illustrious Ruler, Royal Monarch and Empress Royal excel

December 21, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Albinus, Slainte, Loch Lomond, Illustrious Ruler, Royal Monarch and Empress Royal excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 21).

Outer sand: 600m: Hebron (rb) 42.5. Pushed. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 44.5. Easy. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 44. Easy.

800m: Perfect Blend (Manikandan), Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 57, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 55.5, 600/42. In good shape. I Want It All (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Zucardi (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Star Fling (Manikandan), Multiwave (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/43. They finished together. Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Kings Walk (Manikandan) 57, 600/43.5. They are in good condition. Herring (M.S. Deora), Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble) 59, 600/45. They were easy. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 1-2, 600/45.5. Easy. Golden Streak (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Fit. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Single Malt (A.M.Tograllu) 56, 600/42.5. Former has come to hand. Augusta (rb) 58, 600/44. Easy. Royal Baron (rb), Be Calm (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 1-0, 600/47.

1000m: Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Sinatra (Manikandan) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Wellington (Dashrath Singh) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Easy. Lady Zeen (Ramandeep), Roger O’More (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Former moved better and finished four lengths ahead. Time And Tide (S. Kamble), Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41. They worked well. Albinus (Mudassar) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/41. An excellent display. Slainte (Farhan Alam), Andorra (rb) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Pense’e (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11.5. 800/56.5, 600/43.5. She moved well within herself. Wood Art (Ramandeep), Despacito (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/45. They worked well. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5.

1200m: Loch Lomond (P. Sai Kumar), Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. They are in fine nick, former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Glorious Sunshine (rb) 43.5.

800m: Speculation (P. Sai Kumar), Lordship (rb) 56, 600/42.5. They moved well. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. Fit. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 54.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Current View (Inayat) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Fast Play (Farhan Alam), Lady Blazer (rb) 53.5, 600/39. Former impressed. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/43.5. Rinello (rb), Tudor (Manikandan) 58, 600/43.5. They are in good shape. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Bella Amor (Shyam Kumar) 55, 600/40.5. Handy. Mr Kool (rb), Elizabeth Regina (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/42.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/41. They finished level. Empress Royal (Shyam Kumar) 50.5, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/41. Unextended. Royal Aristocrat (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/44. Wonder Blaze (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Royal Monarch (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Three Of A Kind (P. Sai Kumar), Marshall (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished four lengths in front. Katahdin (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/45. Eased up. Nagada (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Amazing Kitten (A.M. Tograllu), Flurry Heart (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Jahzara (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari), Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished together. Regent Prince (Farid Ansari), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1200m: Renegade (rb) 1-27, (1200-600) 50.5. Eased up. Sasakwa (Manikandan) 1-32, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up.