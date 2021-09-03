Akido wins Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

Honouring a winner: Nakhat Singh, left, who guided Akido to glory in the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, and trainer Satheesh, right, with their trophies along with L. Muthukrishnan, director, Chettinad Cement and Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah.

CHENNAI:

03 September 2021 20:27 IST

A.C. Muthiah-owned Akido, piloted by Nakhat Singh, claimed the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, the feature event of the races here, on Friday. Satheesh trains the winner. Jockey Nikhil Naidu scored a treble on the day.

1. SCENT OF POWER HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: AMAZING KITTEN (Shahar Babu) 1, Propahlady (C. Umesh) 2, Blue Patent (Rahil Akhtar) 3 and Cape Cod (S. Sunil) 4. 4-3/4, lnk and nk. 1m, 30.47s. Owner: Mr. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer Saddam Iqbal.

2. EXCLUSIVE DANCER HANDICAP (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BRANKA (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Chaitanya (Ajeet Kumar) 2, Mighty Princess (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Sifan (C. Umesh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and nose. 1m, 28.41s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

3. ZACHARY PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): MISTER MOONLIGHT (P. Trevor) 1, Dashing Beauty (Zervan) 2, Aretha (C. Umesh) 3 and Turf Beauty (Yash Narredu) 4. 5, 2 and 1. 1m, 41.09s. Owners: Mr. Shomenath Roy Chowdhury & Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. I SPECIALIST HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: DIVINA (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Avellino (P. Vikram) 2, Comanche Brave (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 4. 1, 1 and lnk. 1m, 42.47s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. CHETTINAD CEMENT NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms): AKIDO (Outstrip-Gift Wrap) Nakhat Singh 1, Ascoval (Excellent Art-Star Of Venus) Neeraj 2, Cool Rider (Phoenix Tower-Dance To The Tune) A. Sandesh 3 and Imperial Blue (Be Safe-Youre So Beautiful) Akshay Kumar 4. 3/4, shd and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.82s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

6. DODABETTA PEAK CUP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: LADY ROYAL (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Fiat Justitia (C. Umesh) 2, Uncle Sam (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Victory Walk (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 0.59s. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.