Ahead Of My Time, King’s Ransom, Supernatural and Lazarus excel

January 28, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Ahead Of My Time, King’s Ransom, Supernatural and Lazarus excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mirae (S. Chinoy) 39. Urged.

800m: Ciana (J. Chinoy), Cordelia (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Forest Flame (Trevor) 1-6, 600/40. Moved well. El Greco (Chouhan) 1-6, 600/40. Worked well. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1400m: Yukan (Trevor) 1-37, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Golden Rule (C. Umesh) 1-40, 600/42. Moved well. Democracy (Chouhan) 1-41, 600/43. Good. Christofle (Trevor) 1-37, 600/42. Moved well. Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 600/39. Shaped well.

1800m: Supernatural (Trevor), Zborowski (C. Umesh) 2-7, 1600/1-51, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up six lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 2-5, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/41. Moved impressively and may make amends. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 2-7, 1600/1-51, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. She is in great heart. Souza (N. Bhosale) 2-10, 600/41. Moved freely.