ADVERTISEMENT

Agnostic, The Gallery Time, Once You Go Black, Magnus, Groovin and Honey Cake impress

July 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Agnostic, The Gallery Time, Once You Go Black, Magnus, Groovin and Honey Cake impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 22).

Inner sand:

1400m: General Patton (Jagadeesh) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Aherne (A. Ramu) 45.5. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (G. Vivek) 46. Moved on the bit. Alice Blue (Likith) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43. Worked well. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-14.5, 60041.5. Moved attractively. Honey Cake (Sai Kiran) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Kay Star (rb), Gimmler (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They finished level. Ombudsman (Shinde), Anakin (rg) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Treasure Chest (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Pyrgos (rb), Third Avenue (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Groovin (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Sian (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Eased up. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1400m: Once You Go Black (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Magnus (Rayan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Pharazon (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Sagittarii (rb), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: The Pirate (P. Trevor) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US