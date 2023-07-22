Agnostic, The Gallery Time, Once You Go Black, Magnus, Groovin and Honey Cake impress

July 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Agnostic, The Gallery Time, Once You Go Black, Magnus, Groovin and Honey Cake impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 22).

Inner sand:

1400m: General Patton (Jagadeesh) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Aherne (A. Ramu) 45.5. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (G. Vivek) 46. Moved on the bit. Alice Blue (Likith) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43. Worked well. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-14.5, 60041.5. Moved attractively. Honey Cake (Sai Kiran) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Kay Star (rb), Gimmler (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They finished level. Ombudsman (Shinde), Anakin (rg) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Treasure Chest (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Pyrgos (rb), Third Avenue (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Groovin (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Sian (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Eased up. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1400m: Once You Go Black (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Magnus (Rayan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Pharazon (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Sagittarii (rb), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: The Pirate (P. Trevor) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

