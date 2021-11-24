A Star Is Born and Queen O’War catch the eye

Pune:

24 November 2021 17:49 IST

A Star Is Born and Queen O’ War caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 24) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Queen O’War (Sandesh) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Lit (Sandesh) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Hellbent (Parmar) 50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Chat (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Aira (Bhawani), Ladida (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Fast Rain (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Belenus (Pradeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Responded well. Midas Touch (Nadeem), Polaris (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Regal Command (Bhawani), Magistero (rb) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former made up four lengths and finished level. A Star Is Born (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Latter joined at 800m. Amped (Parmar), Hyperdimensional (P. Dhebe) 1-21, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Pulverize (rb) 1-24, 600/42. Urged.

1400m: Tigrio (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Juiced (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/36. Jumped out well and moved attractively.