Harilal is Blue Spikers’ new head coach

November 17, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Sports Bureau

S.T. Harilal, the new head coach of the Kochi Blue Spikers team in the Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KOCHI: The Kochi Blue Spikers have appointed former Indian assistant coach S.T. Harilal as the team’s new head coach for the second Prime Volleyball League (PVL) which will be held early next year.

“Harilal is a seasoned and accomplished coach who is capable of motivating players and taking their game to the next level,” said Thomas Muthoot, Executive Director, Muthoot Fincorp, and owner of Kochi Blue Spikers.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

M.H. Kumara was the head coach of the Blue Spikers in the first edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US