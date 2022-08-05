Sport

Prabhu in pole position in Pro-Stock 165cc

Dipak Ragav S 10163 Chennai: August 05, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:14 IST

Pacer Yamaha’s Prabhu Arunagiri and Mumbai youngster Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing) qualified for pole positions in Pro-Stock 165cc and Novice (Stock 165cc) categories, in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 here on Friday.

Clocking a hot lap of one minute, 55.942secs, Arunagiri scored over Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) and K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) with less than a second separating the trio.

Kayan (02.08.016) edged out Varun Nanjundegowda (02:08.175) while Md. Samrul Zuair qualified third in 02:08.665. Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing), winner of all four races in the previous two rounds, was fourth in 02:08.705.

The results (qualifying):

National Championship — Pro-Stock 165cc Open: 1. Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha) (01min, 55.942secs); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (01:55.947); 3. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (01:56.066).

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing) (02:08.016); 2. Varun Nanjunde Gowda (Axor Sparks Racing) (02:08.175); 3. Md. Samrul Zubair (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (02:08.665).

Support race (Stock 301-400cc): 1. Jayanth Prathipati (02:03.385); 2. Sandeep Gorai (Raganpur) (02:04.701); 3. Shazan Khan (02:04.869).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship — Open (Apache RR310): 1. Alwin Sundar (01:54.827); 2. Rahil Pillarisetty (01:54.870); 3. Manoj Yesuadiyan (01:55.216).

Girls (Apache RTR200): 1. Aditi Krishnan (02:13.521); 2. Ananya Awasthi (02:14.760); 3. Nishitha (02:15.850).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup — Novice (CBR 150): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (02:07.249); 2. Siddesh Sawant (02:07.987); 3. Rajender Beedani (02:08.946).

Prabhu Arunagiri, who qualified for pole position in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements
Kayan Zubin Patel, who qualified for pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
