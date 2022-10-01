PKL: Telugu Titans confident of winning the title

Telugu Titans hopes to change the script in the upcoming Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Telugu Titans is determined to change the script in the ninth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, starting on October 7 in Bengaluru, as it has an excellent set of players capable of producing consistent results, team owner N. Goutham Reddy said on Saturday.

“We know where we went wrong in the last edition (Titans finished at the bottom of the table). Importantly, we have back-up players for almost all positions and the bench strength should be able to rise to the occasion in case of any injury,” Goutham said.

What went wrong

“It was a disappointing season last time despite having one of the best line-ups. Injuries were a major worry. It was hectic and played in a bio-bubble. Star player Siddharth Desai missed most of the League with a shoulder injury, then a couple of important players were also injured. We couldn’t find the right replacements. That upset the balance of the team,” he explained.

“Now, we have an excellent coach (Venkatesh Goud) and a very able leader Ravinder Pahal who can get the best out of the team which has a perfect blend of experience and youth,” Goutham said.

Coach Venkatesh said Titans had the best of defenders from across the country and raiders who were capable of rattling the best defence.

“We have three players waiting for each position in case of an exigency. Training has been really good and we are confident of achieving the first target of reaching the final and then go on to win the Cup too,” he said.

No pressure

“There is no pressure on us at all. We hope to take home advantage of playing the final leg in Hyderabad,” the coach said.

Captain Ravinder Pahal thanked the owners for the complete freedom in the preparations. “We look to the experience and expertise of our assistant coach Manjeet Chillar who helped Delhi win the title,” the captain concluded.