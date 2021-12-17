Young shooter found dead at Howrah hostel

New Delhi/Howrah

17 December 2021 01:54 IST

Police say that in a note Konica Layak has blamed ‘depression’ for taking extreme step

A young national level shooter Konica Layak was found hanging in her hostel at Bally in Howrah district on Wednesday, the police said. According to Howrah police sources, a suicide note was found on her in which she blamed “depression” for taking the extreme step.

“She was depressed for not getting chances, she wrote in the note,” said a police official, adding that the 26-year-old was due to get married in February. The shooter, who had won a few medals at the State level, was training along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling Kolkata Lifeline Foundation on phone numbers: 033-24637401/ 033-24637432)