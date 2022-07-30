Yogeshwar reaches all-around final

Yogeshwar Singh competes on the horizontal bar during the men’s artistic gymnastics qualification in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 30, 2022 16:24 IST

Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to make it to the final of an artistic event at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. He qualified as the 16th athlete in all-around with 73.600 points .

Yogeshwar (floor 11.300, pommel horse 11.200, rings 11.950, vault 13.000, parallel bars 13.450 and horizontal bars 12.700) was overall 18th but got elevated to 16th as a Scottish and a Wales gymnast — third from their teams inside the qualifying range — were eliminated. The top 18 and a maximum of two from a team qualify for the all-around final.

First reserves

Saif Tamboli collected 14.050 points in parallel bars and was tied with Tyson Bull of Australia. He took the ninth position behind the Aussie (who had a higher execution score) to miss out on a place in the final and was marked as the first reserve.

Satyajit Mondal scored 13.475 to miss qualification to the vault final by 0.025 points. He also finished ninth to be the first reserve. The top eight and a maximum of two from a team in an individual apparatus event make the cut for the final.