Other Sports

Yogeshwar reaches all-around final

Yogeshwar Singh competes on the horizontal bar during the men’s artistic gymnastics qualification in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sports BureauJuly 30, 2022 16:24 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 16:24 IST

Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to make it to the final of an artistic event at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. He qualified as the 16th athlete in all-around with 73.600 points .

Yogeshwar (floor 11.300, pommel horse 11.200, rings 11.950, vault 13.000, parallel bars 13.450 and horizontal bars 12.700) was overall 18th but got elevated to 16th as a Scottish and a Wales gymnast — third from their teams inside the qualifying range — were eliminated. The top 18 and a maximum of two from a team qualify for the all-around final.

First reserves

Saif Tamboli collected 14.050 points in parallel bars and was tied with Tyson Bull of Australia. He took the ninth position behind the Aussie (who had a higher execution score) to miss out on a place in the final and was marked as the first reserve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Satyajit Mondal scored 13.475 to miss qualification to the vault final by 0.025 points. He also finished ninth to be the first reserve. The top eight and a maximum of two from a team in an individual apparatus event make the cut for the final.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...