Wrestling | Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train in U.S. ahead of world championships
Bajrang, Deepak to train at camp approved under Union Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme
Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Olympian Deepak Punia will train in Michigan, the U.S., in the run-up to the World wrestling championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 10 to 18.
Bajrang (65kg) and Deepak (86kg) – who had trained in the U.S. before landing gold medals in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games – will be accompanied by coach Sujeet Mann and physiotherapist Dr. Anand Kumar, who will join them after a few days.
The camp, which has been approved under the Union Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), is scheduled to last for 19 days, with Deepak and Bajrang set to travel to Belgrade for the World wrestling championships directly from the U.S.
The two Indian wrestlers will train at the Michigan University under head coach Sean Bormet. In the past, the varsity coach trained Olympics bronze medallist Myles Amine (86kg) and Olympians Stevan Micic (57kg) and Andy Hrovat (84kg), among others.
