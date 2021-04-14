World Table Tennis Championships from November 23

New Delhi

14 April 2021 22:46 IST

The World Table Tennis Championships will be held as per schedule from Nov. 23 to 29 in Houston, USA, the game’s governing body ITTF has said.

“After positive weeks of discussions with the Harris County Sports Authority, USATT and USOPC, the decision was to go ahead. Necessary adjustments will be put in place to cater for the current ongoing worldwide pandemic; thus, ensuring the event will be staged successfully,” ITTF said on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising