Westbrook enters record books

Washington

31 March 2021 05:38 IST

Washington Wizards outpower Indiana Pacers

Washington’s Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn’s James Harden delivered impressive triple-doubles on Monday, sparking their clubs to NBA victories and making some personal history for themselves.

Westbrook unleashed 35 points, a career-best 21 assists and 14 rebounds to power the Wizards over the visiting Indiana Pacers 132-124 for the 162nd triple-double of his career.

Phenomenal

It was the first triple-double in NBA history with 35 or more points and 20 or more rebounds. Only Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson had previously produced triple-doubles of 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

Advertising

Advertising

It was Westbrook’s 16th triple-double with the Wizards, the 32-year-old setting a club one-season record in only his 38th outing for Washington.

In New York, Harden scored 38 points, passed off 13 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving added 27 points in his return as the Nets beat visiting Minnesota 112-107.

The results: Wizards 132 bt Pacers 124; Pelicans 115 bt Celtics 109; Nets 112 bt Timberwolves 107; Heat 98 bt Knicks 88.

Pistons 118 bt Raptors 104; Mavericks 127 bt Thunder 106; Grizzlies 120 bt Rockets 110; Kings 132 bt Spurs 115.

Jazz 114 bt Cavaliers 75; Warriors 116 bt Bulls 102; Clippers 129 bt Bucks 105.