Vidit to meet Adhiban

NEW DELHI

18 July 2021 04:08 IST

Vidit Gujrathi scored a 1.5-0.5 win over Brazil’s Alexandr Fier in the rapid tiebreak games to set up a third round clash against B. Adhiban in World Cup chess on Saturday.

D. Gukesh, who kept Daniil Dubov 1-1 after two classical games, cracked in the rapid tiebreak games, losing the first and drawing the second. In the women’s section, Padmini Rout lost both rapid games to Sarasadat Khademalsharieh and was eliminated.

Advertising

Advertising